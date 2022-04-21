The official response to the possible suspension that would leave Ecuador out of Qatar 2022

From the Ministry of Sports they spoke about the lack of payment to the Ecuadorian Anti-Doping Organization, which puts the country’s international participation in check.

“Ecuador is at serious risk of being suspended at the international level”. That was the phrase of Jannet Emén Sánchez, representative of the Ecuadorian Anti-Doping Organization (Onade), who denounced before Ecuavisa and that alerted the entire national sport in the middle of a year where there are international commitments to fulfill. Yes, the soccer World Cup is one of them.

What is Onade talking about? She denounced yesterday that she currently does not receive financial funds from the Ministry of Sports and, therefore, cannot comply with the tests required by the World Anti-Doping Agency (better known as WADA). For this reason, Ecuador could be classified as “No compliance” and be suspended from representing the country internationally.

Quickly, in statements published by Ecuavisafrom the Ministry of Sports gave their pass regarding the issue, where they confirmed the problem but ruled out that, for now, they have received some type of notification or alert from WADA.

“This week we will comply with the president’s order that anti-doping control be managed by the COE, as established by the World Anti-Doping Code while the ONADE Creation Law is issued. So if we can deliver the resources“, they assured.

Finally, they sentenced: “Of course we will assume the pending obligations that ONADE has, verifying each value as it is due.. On the other hand, we are up to date with the annual payment to WADA“. The next few days will be key before the examination of the Anti-Doping Agency, which would be in May.

To Qatar 2022 without a flag?

In a thread by journalist Kevin Verdezoto on Twitter, he proposes what could be the scenario in Ecuador if it does not solve this problem with WADA: he gave the example of Russia in the 2022 Tokyo Olympics. Do you remember? The European country participated in the international event but without its flag: it did so with a logo on a white flag. Hopefully, that is not the case for Ecuador in Qatar 2022 or in any international competition.