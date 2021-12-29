the official role-playing game arrives!

Dark Souls represented a great revolution in the videogame field, contributing not only to the popularity of the genre “soulslikeBut also to a greater representation of dark fantasy settings in the latest productions.

Many gamers have therefore inevitably imagined what it would be like to live in the universe of Dark Souls into a real one countryside in a role-playing style game D&D.

Moreover, in the past there were those who had tried to imagine Bloodborne like a RPG campaign, another beloved game from FromSoftware: this time, however, a real one is about to arrive official adaptation of what many fans have considered the best game ever.

As reported by VG247, Steamforged Games has announced the arrival of the Official Tabletop RPG of Dark Souls, which will transform the beloved universe created by Hidetaka Miyazaki into a role-playing game with paper, pen and dice D20.

At the moment, the official confirmation of what the real setting of the role-playing game will be and where it will be placed in relation to the timeline of the series has not arrived, but it seems that will draw a lot of inspiration from Dark Souls 3.

In the official announcement post published on the Twitter account of Steamforged Games, already authors of the official board game, it is in fact done reference to Lothric and Unkindled, two quotes that fans of the third chapter will certainly be able to grasp.

The company also released a very short video teaser on social networks, which we will propose again below:

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame

A release date has not yet been announced, since the teaser simply ends with the words “Coming Soon», But Steamforged Games has published a page where you can subscribe to the mailing list, so as to be immediately updated in case of further news.

Should further details emerge on this very interesting project, we too will promptly keep you updated on our pages: for the moment, start keeping at hand your favorite dice.

Of course, players will expect an extremely difficult challenge, just like the original Dark Souls: Miyazaki admitted that the reason for this difficulty is his being a “masochist“.