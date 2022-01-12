the official statement of the club

The striker of the Rossoneri women’s team is on loan to Fiorentina. Milan greetings through an official press release

The paths between Milan and Valentina Giacinti separate, at least temporarily. The now former captain of Ganz’s girls will finish this season on loan to Fiorentina.

Valentina Giacinti is no longer a Milan player, at least until the end of this championship. She had already greeted her former companions and fans on social networks with a nice post, now the official announcement has arrived directly from the Rossoneri club.

This is the official press release that appeared on the official website: “AC Milan announces that it has finalized the temporary transfer of Valentina Giacinti at ACF Fiorentina until the end of the season. The Azzurri striker moves to ACF Fiorentina on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The Club would like to thank Valentina, who has been with the Rossoneri since the first season of the women’s team, for the professionalism that has distinguished her in recent years. Valentina was immediately the protagonist of the Rossoneri team’s path, which also reached the historic qualification for the Champions League preliminaries. With Milan, up to now, he has totaled 86 appearances and 66 goals scored. Best wishes to Valentina for the rest of the sporting season “.