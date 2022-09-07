The official trailer for RUIDO is released | #Netflix #QueMexicoSeVea | Anime, Manga and Video Game News

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

On this occasion, we share a statement from Netflix.

“She was happy, and now I don’t know where she is…”

NOISE: A story where many voices come together to find answers

Written and directed by Natalia Beristáin, Noise leads us to know the story of Julia. Julia is one of many mothers, sisters, daughters, companions who have been affected by one of the many forms of violence in a territory at war with their women. Here, Julia is looking for Ger, her daughter; and in doing so she will weave networks with different women and their various struggles.

In this feature film, the performance of the Mexican actress Julieta Egurrola stands out, who is directed by her daughter, Natalia Beristáin, in a film in which both reflect a reality that must be told.

“For ten years I have thought about this story; It seems to me that we need to understand that when we talk about the numbers of missing men and women, we are talking about life stories, broken families and unspeakable pain. The only way I have to talk about it is through the cinema”

“We made ties with civil society, with some of the people who live with this pain on a daily basis; It is precisely these ties and these people that make me feel hope for this country”

– Natalia Beristain

Noise It’s coming to Netflix in November.

#QueMéxicoSeVea

About Netflix

Netflix is ​​the leading streaming entertainment service in the world. With a presence that exceeds 190 countries, 221 million people with paying memberships enjoy series, documentaries, movies and mobile games in a variety of genres and languages. Netflix members can watch what they want, when they want, on any screen connected to the internet, and can play, pause and resume a title, with no ads or commitments.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech culture news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: Press Release