The official trailer of Don’t Look Up, the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

Don’t look up is a dark comedy with great political implications and highly topical reflections that are reflected in the fabulous cast of this highly anticipated film. There is no other term to describe the hype surrounding the release of this film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep among others. The “others” in question are Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill. A cast that already leaves a foretaste of prizes in the film awards season.

Netflix, the platform on which the film will be released in streaming on 24 December 2021 after a passage in selected cinemas (from 10 December) has released the official trailer of Don’t Look Up. Which already, in itself, is a small masterpiece.

The plot of Don’t Look Up

We are on Planet Earth, in a world where you live for social media and everyone seems busy thinking about their business. Astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy (the award-winning couple DiCaprio and Lawrence) discover that a comet orbiting within the solar system is about to crash into earth. Problem: It’s as big as Mount Everest and risks obliterating humanity in one fell swoop. Kate and Randall are two nerds, yet they force themselves to become social (and social, in fact) to inform everyone of what is about to happen. Except that no one listens to him, least of all President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and those who orbit her in the White House. Among very American and popular TV programs and influencers who can help spread the news, Kate and Randall try in every way to make the world understand that the danger is serious, tangible, a bringer of doom and death.

Meryl Streep as President Orlean in a scene from the film. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIXNetflix

There are many references to current events and a very strong political stance. The tones of this dark comedy aim to be brilliant (and just by watching the trailer, they succeed perfectly) but under the ironic and cynical script and the cast perfectly up to it there is much more than a denunciation to the system: Meryl Streep , the coveted American female President, is a woman who thinks about her business, not the people’s. Ariana Grande is a star who has put herself at the center and little else.

Of his work with Streep and Jonah Hill, both of his former co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio said it was great to reunite on the set of this one. Adam McKay film (former director of Vice – The man in the shadows And The big bet).

“I hadn’t worked with Meryl since my 18 years (on the set of Marvin’s room in 1996, ed). And it was great to see her grappling with a pivotal monologue during a scene in the film. Seeing her at work, as an actor, is really a gift, “DiCaprio said in a launch interview with Don’t look up. For her part, Jennifer Lawrence said that she “always wanted to work with Adam McKay” and that his script is one of the funniest she has ever read.

All that remains is to wait for the release of this film is presented as “a true story that never happened” to an audience who can’t wait to enjoy it, given the premisses .. At the cinema, from 10 December 2021, or on Netflix, comfortably spread on the sofa la Christmas’ Eve.

