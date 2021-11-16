the official trailer of the film is online

Watch here the official trailer from Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay, released by Netflix Italy on Youtube. Streaming on the platform since December 24, 2021.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up is the apocalyptic film that tells the story of two astronomers trying to warn humanity of an imminent threat.

Don’t Look Up boasts a amazing cast, composed of big names in cinema, among which we find: Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett And Timothée Chalamet.

Don’t Look Up Official Trailer

On the day of November 16, just over a month after the arrival of the highly anticipated film on the streaming giant, Netflix Italy shared the official trailer for Don’t Look Up, lasting about two and a half minutes.

Here is the official trailer for Don’t Look Up:

Don’t Look Up in streaming

Don’t Look Up will be available on Netflix from 24 December 2021. If you are not yet registered and you are wondering how much Netflix costs and the prices to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, read our article: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

From 8 December, however, it will be available in selected cinemas.