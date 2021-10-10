The official trailer of the miniseries with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

The drama will debut in the United States on March 18.

Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington sparkle in the official trailer for Little Fires Everywhere, the new miniseries coming to Hulu, in the United States, next March 18. Consisting of 8 episodes, the drama is based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, known in Italy by the title Many small fires.

Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of Elena Richardson (Witherspoon), a traditional housewife who rents a house in her quiet neighborhood to enigmatic Mia Warren (Washington) and teenage daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood). Tempers flare up (metaphorically and literally) when a mysterious arson flares up in the Richardsons’ apartment. The two protagonists find themselves in such strong competition especially when Elena discovers a secret that Mia has kept hidden for years but which continues to haunt her. “I know about your secret,” Elena says in the clip. “Are you threatening me?” Mia replies.

The miniseries is written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual, Nashville) and brings together a highly respected cast: Joshua Jackson (The Affair), Rosemarie DeWitt (The Ultimate Tycoon), Geoff Stults (The solver), the stars of Life Unexpected Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis And Reggie Austin, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries), Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher), Byron Mann (Wu Assassins) And Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock), just to mention a few.