the official trailer of the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The long trailer released online indicates that the wait for the new project by Adam McKay, acclaimed director, screenwriter and comedian, already known for “The big bet” and “Vice – The man in the shadows”, is about to end. In fact, the debut of “Don’t Look Up”, the film, is just around the corner science fiction themed comedy which will be available for some Italian cinemas starting from 8 December. All spectators who fail to reach the cinemas selected for the initiative will be able to watch the title from 24 December in streaming on Netflix. The film will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick.

The plot: “We will all die!”

You don’t know where to point your attention by looking at the images of the official trailer of Adam McKay’s latest effort. “Don’t Look Up” is definitely a parade of stars, a brilliant film with prominent protagonists and highly respected supporting actors. The stellar cast of the film appears almost all in preview in the more than two and a half minutes of editing that anticipate the theme, the mood of the film and some scenes, almost entirely.

There will be laughter in the future, according to McKay who conceived, wrote and directed the title. Laughing so as not to cry in despair because in the film, which is set in a not too distant era, there is at stake the survival of the entire planet.

“We will all die!” screams Jennifer Lawrence, here an astronomy graduate in a team with the professor of the subject, Leonardo DiCaprio. The two, complete strangers in the field, try to access the upper floors of the country, to alert the world population of the arrival of a meteorite capable of wiping out planet Earth in one fell swoop. From the institutional offices to the TV, the couple is greeted with a mixture of panic and disbelief that transforms the company into a failure with comic and bizarre implications, typical of the author’s filmography.

The names of the stellar cast

Subdued look for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, for the first time together on the set to compose a couple of unprecedented protagonists for the big screen. Both Academy Award winners, they are not the only prestigious names to make up the cast of this film that promises to be unmissable. To support them, in “Don’t Look Up”, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill but also Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Matthew Perry and Rob Morgan, each with a career behind them that there is little to add. The very young audience will appreciate the insertions in the cast of two faces that alone are able to drag the crowds into the room: Ariana Grande, pop star and actress, e Timothée Chalamet, the star of “Dune”, will be playing two small roles that will certainly attract attention.