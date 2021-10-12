News

the official trailer of the new film with Adam Sandler

A24 has released the first official trailer of Uncut Gems, the new film with Adam Sandler

We have to show you the official trailer for Uncut Gems, the first collaboration between actor Adam Sandler and the directors Josh and Benny Safdie (Heaven Knows What). Sandler has lately been demonstrating his acting skills in several productions, especially Netflix, from The Meyerowitz Stories to Murder Mystery. We can’t wait to see him in action in this interesting thriller!

In cast of the film we also find Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian. Produced by Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin, Uncut Gems debuted at Toronto International and the Telluride Film Festival, earning very positive reviews from critics.

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes a thrilling crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York jeweler always on the hunt for the next big deal. When he finds himself making a series of high-profile bets that could lead to the brink of the precipice, Howard finds himself in a precarious situation in which he must try to keep everything in balance: business, family opponents coming from all sides. you leave, all in an attempt to achieve the greatest victory, the final one.

