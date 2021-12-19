the official trick to make it as fast as new

Has your mobile become too slow? Discover the ‘official’ trick to speed it up and make it ‘run’ like new

The smartphone it is currently the most widespread and used device in the world and it is difficult to find a person unaware. Able to perform a myriad of functions for any occasion, it has become absolutely indispensable.

After some time, for one reason or another, the system tends to slow down. At the root of this, mainly, there is the excessive memory accumulation with to follow, instead, the wearing out of components. However, it cannot be ruled out that the device, in these situations, is suffering from a malware.

Anyway, there are some simple tricks to make a mobile faster and in some cases even bring it back to the performance of when it was new.

How to speed up a slow cell phone

The first thing to do to make your mobile faster is to turn it off and then remove any inside SD cards And sim. It must then be turned on again by holding down Power + Volume at the top.

This combination will allow you to access the recovery menu where you will select the options’wipe data factory reset‘ And ‘wipe dalvik cache‘, after which the smartphone will start a long restart process. At that point you will surely notice total or partial improvements regarding the system of the device.

This operation, in addition to eliminating any system customization, deletes unnecessary data and any viruses present on the device.