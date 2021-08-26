News

the official video of “First Man” is a beautiful tribute to his father “Alejandro”

Posted on
22 June 2020




In Anglo-Saxon countries and Latin America the father’s Day it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June: this year the 21st fell. On this important occasion Camila Cabello he wanted to pay homage to the most important man in his life (the second is Shawn Mendes, of course), that is the father Alejandro.

The “First Man” official video, latest single from the album “Romance”. The clip is a set of home movies of his family, where it is seen Camila child. Get ready to shed a few tears and click play below!

“Dad I did this for you – writes Camila Cabello in the letter published on her social networks – thank you for loving me, unconditionally, fiercely and constantly. It doesn’t matter if I fail or if I succeed, it doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or if I feel like dirt on my shoe. You love me just because you love me, without me having to do or be anything other than what I am. Thank you so much, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me what it is like to be loved. I will always be your little girl. “ <3

ph: getty images

