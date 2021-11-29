The offside changes and becomes semi-automatic: testing begins in Qatar | News

Fifa begins testing in the Arab Cup, the goal is to have the new technology at the 2022 World Cup

It will start tomorrow with the Arab Cup 2021 the experimentation of the technology ofoffside semi-automatic‘. The original name is “semi-automated offside”, a technology that communicates with the Var room but not directly with the referee. These tests in Qatar are “the most important evidence so far,” he told Fifa Tv Pierluigi Collina, Chief Refereeing Officer of the Fifa. “Technology is very important and useful both in pre-match preparation and in the decision-making process during matches,” explained the former international referee.

“In the event of offside, the decision is made after analyzing not only the position of the players but also their involvement in the movement. Technology – today or tomorrow – can draw a line but the evaluation of interference with the game or with an opponent remains in the hands of the referee “.

The director of technology and innovation in football, Johannes Holzmuller, he deepened the details of how the new technology will work: “We will have a camera installed under the roof of each stadium – he confirmed – The limb tracking data extracted from the video will be sent to the operations rooms. The calculated offside line and the point of football detected will be provided almost in real time to the replay operator, who will then have the opportunity to show them immediately at the Var. At the Arab Cup 2021 the Var assistant, in a dedicated offside station, will be able to immediately validate and confirm the information “.

No more cases like that of the rigor / non-rigor of Abraham in Rome-Turin therefore, because as Collina explained “we realize that sometimes the response times of the Var are long. Now we can have faster and more accurate answers, because the ‘full-automated’ will evaluate not only the player’s position, but also his involvement in the action ”.

The experiments were slowed down in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in 2021 there was an acceleration: the goal is to bring the semi-automatic offside to World Cup in Qatar of 2022.