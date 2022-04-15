The oil producers resist and Platense suffers! Real Sociedad goes back to Vida and takes a big step towards salvation in the National League

2022-04-14

Real Sociedad and Vida closed matchday 15 of Clausura 2022 at the Francisco Martínez Durón stadium in Tocoa. The oil producers arrived with the need to win and they succeeded.

The match began with the Tocoeños looking for Celio Valladares’ frame, despite that they went down on the scoreboard after a counterattack that Patryck Ferreira defined.

The Brazilian took a low shot from the edge of the box in the 20th minute that beat Mariano Pineda for 0-1. The striker’s shot hit the right post.

The advantage lasted eight minutes for the team from La Ceiba, a free kick taken spectacularly by Deyron Martínez equalized everything on the scoreboard.