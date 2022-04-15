The oil producers resist and Platense suffers! Real Sociedad goes back to Vida and takes a big step towards salvation in the National League
2022-04-14
Real Sociedad and Vida closed matchday 15 of Clausura 2022 at the Francisco Martínez Durón stadium in Tocoa. The oil producers arrived with the need to win and they succeeded.
The match began with the Tocoeños looking for Celio Valladares’ frame, despite that they went down on the scoreboard after a counterattack that Patryck Ferreira defined.
It will destroy everything: Héctor Vargas and Pedro Troglio’s other record that he wants to devour in the National League
The Brazilian took a low shot from the edge of the box in the 20th minute that beat Mariano Pineda for 0-1. The striker’s shot hit the right post.
The advantage lasted eight minutes for the team from La Ceiba, a free kick taken spectacularly by Deyron Martínez equalized everything on the scoreboard.
The cannon shot was impossible for Celio Valladares who managed to touch the ball, but did not avoid the goal. At 41 ‘Real Sociedad took more advantage after a rebound that was left in the area and Dester Mónico came to push at will.
Héctor Vargas returns Real España to the Concacaf League after a four-year absence
The goals of the tocoeños hit Vida hard, which did not change for the second half and at 55′ an error in the ceibeño team’s exit was taken advantage of by Akeem Roach to put the third.
Akeem Roach scored the fourth, his brace of the match, thanks to a great cross from Dester Monica. The Trinidadian striker defined chest and closed the game.
With this victory, Real Sociedad added 33 points in the accumulated table and is now eight points ahead of Platense in the non-relegation table.
On the following date, the oil tankers receive the Olimpia, while the Tiburón will do the honors to Marathón in Puerto Cortés.
TECHNICAL SHEET OF THE REAL SOCIEDAD VS LIFE
Final Score: 4-1
ALIGNMENTS AND CHANGES
11 of Royal Society: José Mariano Pineda, Deyron Martínez (89′ Enuar Salgado), Cristopher Urmeneta (83′ Edder Delgado), Jamal Charles (32′ Osman Melgares-45′ Riky Zapata), Akeem Garnet, Klifox Bernárdez, Kelvin Matute, Sonny Fernández, Yeer Gutiérrez, Dester Mónico (89′ Delson Figueroa) and Rony Martínez.
Substitutes: Riky Zapata, Roney Bernárdez, Enuar Salgado, Maynor Antunez, Willsy Wood, Edder Delgado, Samuel Pozantes, Nelson Johnston, Eliaquim Navarro, Daniel Rocha, Osman Melgares and Delson Figueroa.
Yellow cards: Dester Monica (68′), Riky Zapata (91′)
Red cards: Riky Zapata (91′ Double yellow)
11 Life: Celio Valladares, Juan Pablo Montes, Henry Sánchez (60′ Edwin Munguía), Luis Meléndez, Danilo Palacios, Juan Contreras, Elison Rivas, Marvin Bernárdez, Victor Blasco (68′ Carlos Argueta), Johan Centeno and Patryck Ferreira.
Substitutes: Nelson Muñoz, Edwin Munguía, Carlos Argueta, Otoniel Osorio, Sebastián Espinoza, Limberth Peréz, Eduardo Rivera and Haroy Herrera.
Yellow cards: there was not
Red cards: there was not
Stadium: Francisco Duron, Tocoa
Referee: Melvin Matamoros