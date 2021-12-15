Sports

The ok for Zaniolo and Ibanez against Atalanta arrives. To monitor Smalling – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi number 22 recovers from the annoyance accused against CSKA Sofia. Ibanez grits his teeth while Smalling will be evaluated day after day

Encouraging news arrives from the infirmary for Josè Mourinho, which at the end of Rome-Spezia he had let go of some minor worries about the injury situation. Zaniolo – released in the match against CSKA Sofia due to a discomfort in the flexor -, those of two defenders were added: Ibanez and Smalling. The first ended the match against the Ligurians with some pain, while the second asked the coach to leave a few minutes before the end of the match. The Giallorossi number 22, on the rest day granted to the team, trained in any case Trigoria, and his condition was positively assessed by the medical staff, who gave the green light to re-enter the group. He will therefore be available for the away match againstAtalanta of Gasperini. There shouldn’t be any problems for that either Ibanez, who gritted his teeth in the final part of the match against the team of Motta. Instead, the situation of Smalling, which will be evaluated day by day, any instrumental tests will be carried out in the morning by the team.

