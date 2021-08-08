The old man and the child

On #tuttoPIOMBINO by QUInews Valdicornia Gordiano Lupi proposes his story contained in the collection of various authors “Piombino in musica”

PIOMBINO – Francesco Guccini has crossed my life with the same pace as a steam locomotive with an incessant whistle; after having discovered it I have never abandoned it, there was always a good reason to listen to one of his songs. I remember that it was my friend Giuliano who made me discover it, when I worked at the Salvioni Pharmacy and I was only a restless teenager. He was older than me, he listened The locomotive, he read Hello 2001in short, he did a lot of forbidden things, he even went to the Metropolitan Cinema when erotic films were played and striptease live. For me Giuliano was a myth. Impossible not to follow his advice. I already knew De André and De Gregori, but Guccini no, it was too early for a fifteen-year-old who worked as a boy in the pharmacy in the summer to save some money. Guccini and the Nomads were the rebellion, poetry in music – I realized this after I got myself Roots, immediately after The poisoned, but also Guccini sings I Nomadi -, after suffering for that locomotive like a living thing thrown bomb against injustice. I began to feel anarchist too, even though I didn’t even know what that meant. I listened to Guccini and sank into his poetry, I seemed to touch that Bolognese sirocco which, like a gingham dress, adhered to the body like a second skin, I went into ecstasy for a parka that was no longer used and hummed at twenty you are really stupid / how many lies in your head at that age, even though I was just twenty-five. Now that it would be time to sing it I can’t. Because I liked so much those lies that I had in my head and that have escaped into who knows what recess of memory. Guccini meant a lot for my youth, he was as formative as Pascoli, De Amicis, Pasolini and Leopardi, like many other songwriters, I let myself be pervaded by his gloomy pessimism, I was subjugated by his desperate desire for rebellion. One night I happen to hear my writing defined by one of my few readers as a kind of lupine pessimism. Basically I am pleased. If these were the masters, nothing else could come of it, I think.

Francesco Guccini also has the great merit of reminding me of my grandfather, who relives in my memory every time I listen The old man and the child. I see myself holding the hand of an old storyteller – who passed on to me the vice of writing, even if he has always written and torn, new semi-illiterate Piñera! – go together to meet in the evening; the red dust is that of the steel mills, it rises far away, makes the sky shine with the usual unnatural sunset, with the usual untrue light. My grandfather walked a lot, he knew every corner of Piombino, he knew by heart the name of all the streets; his favorite places were the canals of Marina, the Naval League – at the time when a decrepit bath on stilts resisted -, the Sotto Bernardini beach and the Quattro Pini, the highest place in the city, right at the end of the countryside. Whenever I hear the notes de The old man and the child I see myself by the hand of my grandfather, we go up to the Quattro Pini, we look out over the immense plain of the sea while there is no one around us, only the bleak outline of smoke towers, only the blast furnace of the steel mills and the coal dusting. I hear my grandfather’s voice again at daybreak, I see a red sunset in the distance and I seem to dry the tears in the eyes of the old man who with an absent soul follows the memories of past myths, of the years in which he had discovered the America, fought wars, forged iron, went on strike for the right to work. All his dreams ended in the stories that he dispensed on yellowed sheets of paper, collected in a worn notebook kept closed by a rubber band or string – just like his emigrant’s suitcase! – often became stories, which he tried to transmit to me, trying to make me understand distant days, while I listened and believed that they were fairy tales, not pieces of real life. And the false from the truth, maybe it was me who didn’t recognize it, because my grandfather knew very well where the limit lay but he played at hiding it, he wanted everything to seem like a fantastic story to be passed on as an inheritance as a collection of dreams. Yes, it is true that the song talks about something else, but what can I do if my memory goes towards the words of my grandfather and his looking away to see the Americans, the Germans, the war, the liberation, his Seggiano far away , a lost love, the factory, the blast furnace, bread and smoke, a wife, a daughter, a life and then that child who listens and doesn’t understand. Maybe tomorrow, who knows. It’s early for now. For now he can only tell him: I like fairy tales, tell others! For the moment she smiles and dreams, thinks about where her grandfather will ever go fishing all those stories, how she will invent so many adventurous fairy tales intertwined with regrets. It will come his turn to tell stories and not be understood. The time will come to have dreamy eyes in front of the sad eyes of a child. The day will come to tell your dreams in the form of a fairy tale. And to let your tears dry, because old people are easily moved by remembering their past youth.

Lto song

An old man and a child held hands

and they went together to meet in the evening;

the red dust rose away

and the sun was shining with untrue light …

The immense plain seemed to arrive

as far as a man’s eye could see

and all around there was nobody:

only the bleak outline of smoke towers …

The two walked, the day fell,

the old man spoke and cried softly:

with an absent soul, with wet eyes,

followed the memory of past myths …

The old suffer the ravages of the years,

they can’t tell truth from dreams,

the old do not know, in their thinking,

distinguish the false from the true in dreams …

And the old man said, looking away:

“Imagine this one covered with wheat,

imagine the fruits and imagine the flowers

and think about the voices and think about the colors

and in this plain, as far as it gets lost,

the trees grew and everything was green,

the rain fell, the suns marked

the rhythm of man and the seasons … ”

The child stood still, the look was sad,

and the eyes looked at things never seen before

and then he said to the old man in a dreamy voice:

“I like fairy tales, tell others!”