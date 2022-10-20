The old photos of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that will make you go back to adolescence

Barry King – Getty Images

As usual, a TikTok video has arrived to bring out our most nostalgic side. Do you remember how great it was that stage of your life when you were hooked on the Disney Channel and all the dramas of its stars? Well, in this case we have a tear when we see this video that has crept into our ‘For you’ to remind us of the good couple that made Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

They met in auditions for the movie ‘High School Musical’ and it was that precise moment in which the crush took place. Their chemistry was evident and it took them very little time to realize that the roles of Troy and Gabriella were perfect for them.. Just as they started with the movies, they also started their romance, which lasted from 2005 to 2011. In fact, Vanessa herself recognized ‘People’ who created a great bond from the beginning.

Although they gave us some of the most adorable moments, both showed that their professional careers were a priority at that time and they both looked very focused on their jobs. In fact, that seems to have been one of the main reasons for the breakup. Also, Zac Efron was struggling with addiction problems and was going through a phase where he wasn’t 100%. “The girls were running after him and I was giving them dirty looks,” Vanessa told The New York Times years ago. Months later, Austin Butler got to her heart, and the rest is history!

Yes, the video is beautiful… Currently, They do not maintain any type of contact but they have not shown a bad relationship either.. Many times nice words have been dedicated after the breakup and have nostalgically remembered their teenage years during the filming of the movies.