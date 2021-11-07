The Old Republic, trailer in 4K celebrates the tenth anniversary of the MMO – Nerd4.life

Tech

The Old Republic, trailer in 4K celebrates the tenth anniversary of the MMO

December 20 Star Wars: The Old Republic will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the servers. To celebrate Bioware has decided to publish an updated version of all game trailer in 4K, starting with “Deceived” launched on June 1, 2009 and one of the most popular with fans.

The footage is set ten years before the events narrated by the base game and sees Darth Malgus lead the Sith forces in the assault on the Jedi Temple. The outcome of this battle will have important consequences and which obviously are also reflected in the MMORPG narrative.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary, the expansion will come Legacy of the Sith, which will usher in a year of content, galactic intrigues, conflicts and mysteries. Legacy of the Sith will send players to the deepest and darkest areas of the galaxy to find out what Darth Malgus has in mind with his “ultimate plan” and, among other things, will allow players to customize the fighting style even more. of your virtual avatar.

Staying on the subject, recently Disney released the first official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the new TV series exclusively for Disney + and spin-off of The Mandalorian.

