The old trick | woman today

elizabeth holmes is the woman who, at age 19, left Stanford to found a company that had as its

goal change the world. In his twenties, his

fortune, according to Forbes, exceeded 4,500 million dollars. At 30, she had sat on his Board of Directors at

Henry Kissinger Y

bill clinton I shared an interview with her on television. What was she selling? In theory, a technology capable of

analyze with a single drop of blood 200 diseases.

They were the years of

Steve Jobs and the iPhone, Silicon Valley and startups fattened to infinity with the sole food of the spirit of their creators and a

well constructed story. Elizabeth Holmes, with her black turtleneck, her eternal smoothie and her steel blue eyes became the

cover fashion girl of an economic press hungry for icons. Who wouldn’t want to invest in the company that would make healthcare cheap, accessible and extremely profitable? You may know this story from

The Dropoutthe series starring

Amanda Seyfried (Disney+).

Holmes, meanwhile, is not yet 40 and

still a millionaire. He awaits a final sentence after a trial in which he was

convicted of four crimes of fraud. The conclusion is simple:

what he sold never existed. The point is that what he sold directly affected the health of the patients who received test results.

erroneous or directly false analytics.

The story, if it were not so terrible,

it would be fascinating, like all those that have to do with the excessive ambition of the one who sells and the one who buys. It’s amazing,

how easy it is to deceive us. The old trick I guess, of teaching us just what

our greed wants to see.