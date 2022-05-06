The old trick | woman today
elizabeth holmes is the woman who, at age 19, left Stanford to found a company that had as its
goal change the world. In his twenties, his
fortune, according to Forbes, exceeded 4,500 million dollars. At 30, she had sat on his Board of Directors at
Henry Kissinger Y
bill clinton I shared an interview with her on television. What was she selling? In theory, a technology capable of
analyze with a single drop of blood 200 diseases.
They were the years of
Steve Jobs and the iPhone, Silicon Valley and startups fattened to infinity with the sole food of the spirit of their creators and a
well constructed story. Elizabeth Holmes, with her black turtleneck, her eternal smoothie and her steel blue eyes became the
cover fashion girl of an economic press hungry for icons. Who wouldn’t want to invest in the company that would make healthcare cheap, accessible and extremely profitable? You may know this story from
The Dropoutthe series starring
Amanda Seyfried (Disney+).
Holmes, meanwhile, is not yet 40 and
still a millionaire. He awaits a final sentence after a trial in which he was
convicted of four crimes of fraud. The conclusion is simple:
what he sold never existed. The point is that what he sold directly affected the health of the patients who received test results.
erroneous or directly false analytics.
The story, if it were not so terrible,
it would be fascinating, like all those that have to do with the excessive ambition of the one who sells and the one who buys. It’s amazing,
how easy it is to deceive us. The old trick I guess, of teaching us just what
our greed wants to see.