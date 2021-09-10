The Old Way, Nicolas Cage protagonist of the western

According to what has been reported exclusively by Deadline magazine, the actor will be the protagonist of the film directed by Brett Donowho

New job engagement on the horizon for one of the most popular artists in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Deadline exclusively revealed the details of the film he will see Nicolas Cage (PHOTO) in his first western role.

The Old Way, the production deepening



Over the years the American actor, born in 1964, has taken part in internationally successful films and productions, gaining acclaim from audiences and critics. Now, Nicolas Kim Coppola, this is the name in the registry office, he is ready for a new adventure. Indeed, Deadline exclusively revealed that the actor will star in the film The Old Way directed by Brett Donowho and with the screenplay by Carl W. Lucas.

The Old Way, the role of Nicolas Cage deepening



Mister Paura presents “An account to settle”, the film with Nicolas Cage The magazine also revealed the first details of the synopsis: “Nicolas Cage plays Colton Briggs, or a former gunfighter who now runs a shop while living peacefully with his family. When a gang of outlaws kills his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world has gone up in flames. The man unearths his weapon and climbs into the saddle with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter ”.