The oldest dog in the world is a chihuahua and lives in Florida

Twenty-one years and three months are what the oldest dog in the world has to live, a chihuahua from Florida (USA) named “Tobykeith”, according to the certification of the Guinness Book of Records.

Tobykeith, whose name is inspired by a country music singerwas born on January 9, 2001 and was adopted by Gisela Shore when he was a few months old.

In statements reproduced this Wednesday by the Florida media, Shore says of Tobykeith, whom he defines as “his little bodyguard”, he is “sweet, gentle and caring”.

The woman, who lives with her long-lived pet in Greenacres (Florida), about 90 kilometers from Miami, learned 20 years ago that an elderly couple had a puppy a few months old that they wanted to give up for adoption because they could not continue taking care of it. .

He contacted the owners of the puppy, who was called Peanut Butter at the time, and decided to adopt him.

In the last two decades, Shore has taken care of more than 150 dogs and puppies cared for by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue organization, where she volunteers.

When Tobykeith turned 20, Shore thought his pet might be the oldest dog of the world and went to the Guinness Book of Records, an organization that certified on March 16, 2022, although it has now been known that it indeed is.

The record was achieved with 21 years and 66 days of life.

According to Shore, the news filled her and her friends with happiness and, To celebrate, Tobykeith received a bath, a manicure and a car ride.

The oldest dog in the world lives in Shore’s house with a 7-year-old American bulldog named Luna and with three-year-old Lala, a non-breed dog.

TobyKeith likes to lay in the sun and sleep most of the day, but before that he used to enjoy long walks and playing games.

“I love the recognition of knowing that he has had a long and healthy life with me. We love him very much and achieving this record is a testament to the loving home we have provided him.

Tobykeith is a great blessing. I am very lucky to still have him in my life.”said the owner of the oldest dog in the world.