The oldest gorilla in the world has died: goodbye to Ozzie- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

The specimen, at the Atlanta Zoo since 1988, was 61 years old. The president of the structure: «We have lost a legend». On January 13, Choomba, her habitat companion for 15 years, was killed

After more than 15 years together, he was unable to overcome the pain of his habitat mate’s disappearance. This is what comes to mind following the death of Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world. Star of the Atlanta zoo (Georgia, United States) since 1988, the year in which the area dedicated to the African rainforest was inaugurated, it had reached the venerable age of 61 years old. The causes of death, which occurred on Tuesday, are still unknown, but it is surprising to see how it occurred just a few days after that of the inseparable Choombasuppressed on January 13 due to the irremediable deterioration of his health conditions.

According to an official note from the zoo, Ozzie he had started showing signs of loss of appetite last Thursdaywhile in his last 24 hours “he presented symptoms including facial swelling, weakness and inability to eat or drink“. Then her heart stopped beating. To shed light on the incident will be, in the next few hours, aautopsy which will be carried out in collaboration with the University of Georgia. “It doesn’t matter how many years we are allowed with our animals,” he said Jodi Carrigan, among the heads of the zoo’s primates -, they are never enough. We made every minute count with Ozzie, and him will always live in our hearts“. The president and CEO Raymond B. King instead he added: “This is a devastating loss for our zoo. Even though we knew this day would come, that inevitability does not lessen the deep sadness we feel about it loss of a legend“.

Words that don’t sound excessive, if you think about the popularity that the specimen had accumulated over time. Every birthday of her, celebrated with multi-tiered cakes, was celebrated for exampleato organizing events with free admission for children. TO September also had Covid defeated, most likely contracted by an asymptomatic caretaker. In partial consolation, the “Methuselah” of the Atlanta Zoo will still leave a large trace of himself. In fact, they will continue to live in the structure daughter Kuchi, sons Kekla, Stadi and Charlie, granddaughter Lulu, great-granddaughter Andi and great-grandson Floyd. All now orphans of the elderly head of the family.

As mentioned, Ozzie was the longest-lived male gorilla in the world. As for the female universe, the record belongs to Fatou, 64 years oldwho lives at the Berlin Zoo, e Helen, 63 years old, “Dean” of the Louisville Zoo (Kentucky). According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), threats such as poaching, bushmeat trade, habitat loss and the emergence of new diseases have over the past quarter century reduced the world population of gorillas by 60%, with peaks of up to -90% in some areas of West Africa, thus making it a critically endangered animal. With this in mind, the specimens of US zoos are monitored by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Aza) and the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (Ssp) in order to “Maintain a self-sufficient and genetically diverse gorilla population for future generations”.