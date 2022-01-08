The oldest hotel in Venice sold: the Danieli ends up in the hands of Bill Gates

Bill Gates responds to those who feared that in the post-pandemic the Lagoon would end up in Chinese hands. The founder of Microsoft, on the podium of the richest men in the world, bought through one of his companies a must in hospitality, the Hotel Danieli, the oldest and most glorious hotel in the city, which turns 200 years old. From the Marriott group it will become part of the even more prestigious Four Seasons chain, 130 luxury structures around the world including the Italian ones in Florence, Milan and Taormina, purchased by the American entrepreneur for 2.2 billion dollars. With him in society, the Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – also not bad in terms of finances, fiftieth in the world according to Bloomberg – and …

To those who feared that the Lagoon would end up in Chinese hands in the post-pandemic, he replies Bill Gates. The founder of Microsoft, on the podium of the richest men in the world, bought through one of his companies a must in hospitality, theDanieli Hotel, the oldest and most glorious hotel in the city, which turns 200 years old. From the Marriott group it will become part of the even more prestigious Four Seasons chain, 130 luxury structures around the world including the Italian ones in Florence, Milan and Taormina, purchased by the American entrepreneur for 2.2 billion dollars. With him in company the Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – also not bad in terms of finances, fiftieth in the world according to Bloomberg – and Isadore Sharp, now ninety-year-old founder of Four Seasons sixty years ago.

THE works on the three buildings that make up the Danieli, led by the designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, they will cost approx 30 million euros and will be completed in 2024, when it is estimated that the value of the hotel could reach 500 million; there will be 200 rooms, with the prestigious suites overlooking Riva degli Schiavoni a stone’s throw from Rialto and San Marco, a view of the lagoon that has enchanted famous people. The current price of the rooms starts from 480 euros per night; the list of Bil Gates is not yet known.

The main building in which the Hotel Danieli was born is Palazzo Dandolo, fourteenth-century, gothic icon of the Serenissima, erected by the descendants of the Doge Enrico, who in 1204 conquered Constantinople. Since the 1500s, the rooms housed dignitaries and court travelers as well as a theater. In 1822 Giuseppe Dal Niel, known as “Danieli”, bought the building and turned it into a hotel that immediately became a social and cultural reference of the city.

It is a temple for love: from 1 January 1834 the room number 10 saw the turbulent relation between the French writer George Sand and the youngest poet Alfred De Musset: scandalous because the woman was already married and had two children and stormy because the continuous visits of a Venetian doctor to the woman, Pietro Pagello, led to a ménage à trois which was resolved by De Musset with his return to Paris. Yet the following year the writer published Elle et lui on the love story with the young colleague.

Other iconic figures have made Danieli their alcove and the setting to swear love: Gabriele d’Annunzio and Eleonora Duse unleashed their passion here, and again at Palazzo Dandolo, on September 3, 1957, Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipowner, he knew Maria Callas, the greatest opera singer ever: that night of pleasure convinced the soprano to leave her husband and throw herself into the arms of the billionaire, who, however, after a few years instead of she married the widow of Kennedy, Jacqueline.

On Riva degli Schiavoni, a few weeks ago, too Matteo Giunta asked to marry Federica Pellegrini: let’s hope it goes better than the other Divine. The passages of proorteà have seen the incorporation of Palazzo Casa Nuova (1895) and Palazzo Danieli Excelsior (1948) into the structure without ever having the myth of this luxury hotel in one of the most glamorous cities in the world be scratched. From here have passed the major characters of three centuries: from Dickens to Proust, from Wagner to Balzac, from Greta Garbo to Chaplin up to our times: De Niro and Carrey, Caine and Roger Moore (who shot a James Bond there), Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie (protagonists of “The tourist”, another film made in these rooms), Kristen Stewart and Hillary Clinton are almost regular customers. And certainly Bill Gates is not the type to reverse this course.