the oldest product sold in the Apple Store

The iPod Touch has been in the Apple Store for more than 1,000 days without a hint that it can be renewed.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic Apple products in technology and representative of the company is the iPod touch. a device endearing for many users today it is one of Apple’s forgotten projects.

It was in 2019 that Apple officially launched the seventh generation of the iPod Touch and the last update for this device.

Its latest version features the iPhone 7’s A10 Fusion chip, a 256GB storage option, has a 4-inch retina display. It is compatible with the current iOS 15 and it’s the only device that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as being one of the cheapest products of the brand.

The iPod Touch is an old product in the Apple Store

they are already more than 1000 days without having news or indications about any progress for this device. Its last redesign was in 2012, undergoing two small modifications in 2015 and 2019.

It is remarkable that it continues to stay inside the Apple store, as it is “the last of its kind” to remain inside. iPod nano and iPod shuffle were discontinued in 2017. Currently this iPod Touch is the second oldest product sold in the Apple Storethe first place is occupied by the Mac Pro which had a stay in the store and a time without update of 2,182 days before the launch of the Mac Pro 2019.

and although there are some rumors and many hopes Before Apple looks at the iPod again to consider it among the devices to keep in the future, until today there has been no clear information about an interest in renewing it.

Hopefully Apple will bring us an iPod Tocuh again with news that can to take advantage of all the technological advances that it currently has. However, there is still the possibility that it will become a vintage productdiscontinued and part of the old devices that can be sold and make a lot of money.

Related topics: Manzana

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!