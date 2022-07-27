The Ombudsman will evaluate possible sanctions against JetBlue

The OmbudsmanPablo Ulloa, stated this Tuesday that he will evaluate, together with the government entities that govern aviation in the country, the possible sanctions that would correspond against the airline JetBlue after the president of the Chamber of DeputiesAlfredo Pacheco, will denounce alleged mistreatment of that company to users.

“I claim this week at the request of the president of the Chamber of Deputies (Alfredo Pacheco) in plenary, as it is an ex officio issue, to make contact with the director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (Idac), who I know immediately contacted him, so that we can evaluate what is the reality of the permit and at the same time what are the fines that would correspond to the airline”, he indicated.

Ulloa said they would also communicate with executives from JetBlue by the principle of neutrality.

“It has to be done according to the principle of neutrality, article 1 of the law that creates the Ombudsman it proposes neutrality as the basis of the entire process, but I have to first go to the state part, the government part, to be able to analyze and then contact the other part and there is a competent body for the purposes, what the Ombudsman would do is to supervise that process itself,” Ulloa highlighted in an interview on the Matinal program, on Telemicro, channel 5.

The Ombudsman added that the fact that a president of Chamber of Deputies making this type of complaint “implies that you have to review the protocols within the Idac to be able to put pressure on them and at the same time put them in check.”

This Monday, Alfredo Pacheco asked the Government to investigate the “repeated abuses” that, according to what he says, the airline would commit JetBlue and asked to cancel the operating license in Dominican territory.

The complaint of the president of the Chamber of Deputies It was made when a previous shift was exhausted at the start of the extraordinary session this Monday.

Anteriority

After complaints of alleged mistreatment, on July 29, 2021, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) had reported that the airline JetBlue assured that it would improve its services in the Dominican Republic, including passenger treatment.

On that occasion, the executives of the airline met with the members of the JAC, chaired by José Marte Piantini.

According to the statement, the improvements are in order to correct situations that occurred with trips before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement issued in July last year, JetBlue explained that it works to strengthen communication with passengers during irregular operations so that they receive frequent notifications, including announcements at the boarding gate every 30 minutes.