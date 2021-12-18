The Omicron variant appears to speed up hospitalization times

Based on data from London hospitals, the new mutated form of Sars-Cov-2 would have reduced the time between a positive Covid test and hospitalization to 6 days.

The speed with which the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) is spreading globally may not be the only “primacy” of the new mutated form of Sars-Cov-2. According to data coming from the United Kingdom, where about 5 thousand cases of Omicron have currently been sequenced, the epidemic wave supported by the new variant is causing an increase in the speed of hospitalizations, measured as the time between a positive Covid test and hospitalization, compared to the Delta variant. A similar phenomenon is also emerging in Denmark, although the cases of Omicron so far sequenced in Danish laboratories are just over 270.

The latest data on hospital admissions in London, as shared in a tweet by physicist and Covid data expert Robert Whitehurst, shows the Omicron wave would have reduced to 6 days the time elapsing between a positive swab and hospitalization, compared to 9-10 days in the cases of Covid from the Delta variant. The mathematical models also suggest that the severity of the disease is similar to that caused by Delta, and not “milder” as it was initially described by South African doctors.

Although not very reassuring, the data are based on a still limited number of cases, for which we do not know, for example how many of the hospitalized patients were vaccinated or not. Preliminary evidence, brought to the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the last meeting of the United Nations agency, indicates that the Omicron variant may partially escape vaccine-induced immunity and natural infections caused by variants previous viral, but that the cellular response remains largely preserved.

The cell-mediated immune response should therefore continue to constitute a strong defense against the variant, which could help prevent the development of severe forms of Covid and therefore the risk of hospitalization and death. The latest data also indicated that administration of vaccine boosters (third dose) or exposure of vaccinees to infection increases the antibody response, increasing protection from infection, but also that this response may decrease rapidly (within 3 months). .