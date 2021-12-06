the Omicron variant as seen by the South African scientist – Il Tempo





Willem Hanekom dismisses fears about the Omicron variant of Covid. The director of the Research Institute of South Africa was interviewed by the BBC and reassured the whole world about the mutation of the virus sequenced for the first time in Africa: “The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, but has less than a 1% chance of reinfection and typically results in milder illness. The virus is spreading extraordinarily fast in the country “.





“So far – continues the professor – we know three things. The first thing is that the virus is spreading extraordinarily fast in South Africa, the increase in cases is much stronger than it has been in the last three waves so it seems Omicron is able to spread very easily. Virtually all of the cases we see in South Africa right now are Omicron. The second thing – underlined Hanekom in connection with English TV – on which we have data are reinfections, a person who has had Covid has about 1% chance, or perhaps even less than 1%, of being back again. infected. Finally, the only data we have so far suggest that the variant may manifest itself more in younger people and especially in unvaccinated young people and, overall, it has so far appeared milder. But, again, I want to say that we need to be cautious. these are the first days “.





The professor announced that the first results of the study on the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron “should be available within a week”. The director of the African Health Research Institute also expects data on the efficacy of vaccines on the population “within about a month”.



