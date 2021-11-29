The Omicron Variant Caused by Vaccines? Do you confirm the theories of Luc Montagnier? No! The opposite is true

We find a video of an old interview with Nobel laureate No vax Luc Montagnier shared on the Facebook page The true patriots. According to the admins of the page, the emergence of the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 would confirm the statements of the French virologist: “African variant, everything that Nobel Montagnier said is coming true […] For Bassetti he is a stoner ». In reality, what is happening belies his statements.

Historically, the worrying Covid variants have emerged precisely where people were not vaccinated or where the percentage of the population is poorly vaccinated.

The ADE phenomenon was never encountered, neither during clinical trials, nor when vaccines were distributed to millions of people.

All living beings to evolve must be able to reproduce, which happens above all through natural immunity.

Analyses

From the clip of over two minutes we can draw the following main statements by Montagnier: «It is a huge scientific error and a medical error. It is unacceptable. In history, we will one day take stock of all this, because vaccination really created the variants. […] what does the virus do? Either he dies, or he devises a solution. The new variants are actually the product, the result of vaccinations ».

All this would be explained by the ADE phenomenon. «Antibody Depending Enhancement – continues the Virologist – which means: the antibodies that favor the infection […] It is evident that the new variants are created by the selection of the antibodies produced by the vaccination, right? ». No, it is entirely without scientific basis. But let’s go in order.

What is the ADE phenomenon

We have also dealt with the ADE phenomenon in copious articles (to start here, here and here). For HADES (Antibody Dependent Enhancement), literally means the “antibody enhancement”. We are talking about a paradoxical condition where antibodies improve the infectivity of the virus. In some, the immune cells themselves become targets, so the pathogen multiplies within them.

ADE has been observed in vitro and in vivo in severely affected patients dengue, involving non-neutralizing antibodies. Today the dengue vaccine is registered – for the FDA – in patients who have already had the disease at least once. Understandably, this is a kind of inconvenience that must be taken into account. The mechanisms of ADE are still under study and none of this has been seen with anti-Covid vaccines. After all, clinical studies have taken this into account. All the presumed adverse events, such as the ADE phenomenon or the cytokine storm, (associated with the inflammations that characterize the severe forms of Covid-19) are absent in all phases of experimentation, which involved tens of thousands of volunteers, before ” authorization by the regulatory bodies (EMA, FDA or AIFA).

The thesis according to which the vaccinated positive would incur the ADE phenomenon, helping the virus to proliferate through lymphocytes, circulates in No vax environments. As we explained in a previous article, this thesis is completely unfounded:

«On the ADE phenomenon, many immunologists have already expressed themselves all over the world – continues Gerdol – Beyond the theoretical possibilities, if phenomena of this type were to occur in mRNA vaccines, this would be in stark contrast to all the very high-level publications on the subject. We are talking about vaccines that have passed phase 3 of clinical trials. Not to mention the data coming in direct, where we see that blatantly there was a reduction in epidemiological parameters. Precisely following the administration of Pfizer’s vaccine, of which the character mentions. In addition to this there is all the drug-vigilance, from which neither the ADE phenomenon nor the cytokine storm emerges ».

Did vaccination create the variants?

Vaccine-induced variants is a No vax catchphrase that we have dealt with several times a Open Fact-checking (to start here, here and here). Historically, the Covid variants emerge in contexts that confirm what we knew could happen, that is, in the places where the virus circulates and reproduces undisturbed.

The scientific community is not yet in agreement on the definition of a living being for viruses, because they are unable to reproduce independently. For example, a bacterium like E. coli it can multiply in culture (and evolve in response to the substances to which we subject them) without the need for cells to infect; with viruses this is impossible. Vaccines drastically reduce the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infecting cells, which are essential for them to multiply.

If nothing is done to reduce the circulation of the virus and relies on natural immunity alone, we have populations with high serum prevalence where the virus multiplies, increasing the probability that worrying variants (VOCs) will emerge, which could evade the defenses. immune cells and / or better infect cells. Furthermore, there are other factors that can increase these probabilities, when the virus circulates among people who are immune-compromised for other infections. In South Africa, for example, we had seen that there is a high presence of HIV and TB.

Can we make a “historical” balance that confirms it in the light of what is happening in the world? Yes indeed. We list below all the main Covid variants in relation to the context in which they emerged:

Alpha – United Kingdom: 20 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– United Kingdom: 20 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Beta – South Africa: 19 August 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– South Africa: 19 August 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Range – Brazil, 11 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– Brazil, 11 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Delta – India, 23 October 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– India, 23 October 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Age – Nigeria, 20 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Nigeria, 20 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Iota – New York, November 23, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– New York, November 23, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Kappa – India, 1 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– India, 1 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Lambda – Peru, November 30, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Peru, November 30, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Mu – Colombia, 11 January 2021, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Colombia, 11 January 2021, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Omicron – Botswana, 11 November 2021, just 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

As comparative genomics expert Marco Gerdol recently explained to the Open, “Surely more than 50% of people in South Africa have had Covid-19. This is how Delta became dominant in South Africa, as in the rest of the world, practically reaching 100% of the frequency. This new variant [Omicron, Ndr], which as you explained at the moment remains under observation, could compete with Delta, proving to be very transmissible ».

Conclusions

Luc Montagnier’s statements have no confirmation in the scientific community regarding the ADE phenomenon and that relating to variants “caused by vaccines”.

As we have often observed, having won a Nobel Prize does not exempt us from spreading pseudoscientific claims. Someone coined the term “Nobel disease”, referring to the unfortunately long list of scientists who have made unfounded claims following the award, we talked about it here. Montagnier has a long history studded with affirmations that have no basis, as in the case of homeopathy. As a virologist he should know what ADE really means and how little is known about it, he should also be able to evaluate the context in which the Covid variants emerged and why the vaccine is preferable to natural immunity.

