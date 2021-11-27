The Omicron variant falls on Christmas: what changes in Italy, news on travel and controls

There Omicron variant has arrived in Europe and swoops less than a month after Christmas. At least one case has been identified in Belgium: a young woman, unvaccinated, arriving from Egypt, through Turkey and Europe, also trembles because the new variant is more contagious. Some countries have already run for cover such as Italy or some American state. And this on the eve of the Christmas period means new restrictions on travel and movements and greater controls.

Most contagious Omicron variant

The Omicron variant or B.1.1.529 has a very high number of mutations on the spike protein, it is more contagious, with a greater risk of reinfection. The greatest alarm concerns the effectiveness of vaccines, it is feared, but it is only a hypothesis, that it may be more resistant to sera.

Omicron variant, travel

Italy, as mentioned, immediately implemented measures, blocking entry to those who have stayed in one of the eight countries that have been affected by it in the last fourteen days. Similar measures in all European countries. Stop, therefore, the connections of the 27 EU states with seven countries: Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia (in this country only 11.6% of the population is vaccinated and 230 thousand vaccines could be destroyed because they expire), South Africa , Zimbabwe. Measures between European countries are also possible if the number of positives to the Omicron variant increases in a country. Italy’s decision follows that of the United Kingdom, India, Israel, Japan, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic, and is in line with von der Leyen’s urging: “The news on the new variant is very worrying. Member States take action. compact to limit their spread. We activate the emergency brake by suspending all flights “.

More controls in Italy

As a precaution, the Ministry of Health recommends in a circular signed by the director of prevention Gianni Rezza, sent to the Regions, to strengthen and monitor the tracking and sequencing activities in the case of travelers from countries or in the event of outbreaks characterized by rapid and anomalous increase of cases and to promptly and scrupulously apply the measures already foreseen for the quarantine and isolation already foreseen for the Delta variant.

Holland, 61 positives from South Africa

And the alarm is spreading across Europe. Today’s news is that sixty-one people who arrived in Amsterdam from South Africa tested positive for Covid. The Dutch authorities have made it known. You will have to figure out if it is the Omicron variant. These are people who were on board two flights from South Africa. Another 531 passengers were negative.

Omicron variant, New York proclaims a state of emergency

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for Covid and has ordered the postponement of all scheduled surgeries, in order to channel forces in view of the possible peak increase in hospitalizations for the Covid pandemic, also in light of the variant recorded in South Africa. “We have decided to take extraordinary action – explained Hochul – to prevent the situation from worsening. We continue to see infections on the rise and no cases related to the Omicron variant have yet been recorded”. The governor explained the provision with the need not to clog up the intensive care in hospitals, in view of the arrival of the winter months when a new peak of infections is expected. But already now the cases are on the rise. Hochul urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and undergo the third dose.

© All rights reserved