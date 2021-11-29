The Omicron variant is scary, Vezzosi: “No case here but high controls”

The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, sequenced on November 9 in South Africa and appeared in recent days also in Italy, is also scary in the Cremonese area, where investigations have already started to understand if there may have been any noteworthy contacts. The response of Ats ValPadana, for now, is negative, but the alert is high.

“There is concern at all levels because this variant was quickly classified as a Voc variant (Variants of concern), as it has 32 mutations and is therefore the farthest from the virus identified for the first time in China”, he explains Dr. Luigi Vezzosi, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Prevention Unit of the Ats ValPadana. The criteria that define a Voc are: risk of greater transmissibility, danger of higher virulence and aggressiveness from the clinical point of view, as well as the ability to escape antibody immunity, both natural and induced by vaccines.

“At the moment with respect to these three possible impacts, a greater transmissibility has been highlighted in South Africa, where there was however a particular picture, with a low number of Delta cases” explains Vezzosi. “There are studies underway to understand the possible escape from immunity. For now, no particular symptoms have been identified that could differentiate it from other variants, nor greater clinical aggression “.

Obviously, the alert is maximum: from November 26 the ordinance by the Minister of Health has been in force which prohibits entry into Italy for those who have been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini.

Ats ValPadana is therefore working hard: “We immediately checked the presence of any registrations of citizens of our territory who entered Italy from these countries, but in the last 14 days there are none. However, we have alerted all the contact tracers to check if there have been unregistered entries on our portal ”explains the doctor again.

This is accompanied by further work provided for by another ministerial circular according to which it is important to genotype suspicious cases. “One has been identified in Milan and therefore it cannot be excluded that there are others. For this we have to do a more aggressive contact tracing, with mandatory quarantine and buffer on day zero and on the tenth, but also go back to verify the contacts had by the subject in the last 14 days in case of positivity to the new variant “.

The monitoring of the pandemic also continues: “Positive cases are on the rise and with them hospitalizations”, comments Vezzosi. “It is therefore important to adhere to the vaccination and take the third dose because the effect of the second in some cases is wearing off. We remember that it is protective above all towards hospitalization and serious pictures. After all, studies confirm that in unvaccinated subjects the risk of ending up in intensive care is 12 times higher than in vaccinated ”.

In this chaos, many are wondering if this pandemic risks becoming endemic. “AndIt is difficult to predict the future ”concludes Vezzosi. “There are examples of areas, even in Italy where almost 100% of the population is vaccinated and the circulation of the virus is almost zero, but it seems difficult to obtain a zero covid scenario everywhere. However, it is important to block it as much as possible and above all to stop its mutations. This is why it is essential not only that Italians get vaccinated, but that they also immunize other continents, to avoid the development of other variants “.

Laura Bosio

