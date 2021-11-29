World

The Omicron variant is scary, Vezzosi: “No case here but high controls”

Photo of James Reno James Reno26 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, sequenced on November 9 in South Africa and appeared in recent days also in Italy, is also scary in the Cremonese area, where investigations have already started to understand if there may have been any noteworthy contacts. The response of Ats ValPadana, for now, is negative, but the alert is high.

“There is concern at all levels because this variant was quickly classified as a Voc variant (Variants of concern), as it has 32 mutations and is therefore the farthest from the virus identified for the first time in China”, he explains Dr. Luigi Vezzosi, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Prevention Unit of the Ats ValPadana. The criteria that define a Voc are: risk of greater transmissibility, danger of higher virulence and aggressiveness from the clinical point of view, as well as the ability to escape antibody immunity, both natural and induced by vaccines.

“At the moment with respect to these three possible impacts, a greater transmissibility has been highlighted in South Africa, where there was however a particular picture, with a low number of Delta cases” explains Vezzosi. “There are studies underway to understand the possible escape from immunity. For now, no particular symptoms have been identified that could differentiate it from other variants, nor greater clinical aggression “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno26 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

North Korea, Kim Jong-un bans leather jackets: citizens cannot copy his look

4 days ago

Brianza tourist (asymptomatic) transferred to hospital

2 weeks ago

Xi’s critique of Maoism turns the tables. Also on the Biden post

2 weeks ago

horrible mutations, worse than Delta – Time

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button