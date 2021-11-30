“The Omicron variant will not escape the vaccine”

MILAN – “Shabir Madhi, the Fauci of South Africa, the best virologist of that country, has been working since 11 November and has informed us that, on the basis of the scientific evidence in his possession, the new Omicron variant will not be able to escape the vaccine“The professor said so Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research in Milan, speaking at Palazzo Lombardia on the live Facebook “Stop the doubts”, promoted by Guido Bertolaso (coordinator of the vaccination campaign of the Region), during which experts answered dozens of questions sent by citizens on anti-Covid vaccinations. Professor also spoke on the subject Sergio Abrignani, immunologist of the State University of Milan and member of the CTS: “For now, we don’t have much information on the Omicron variant. I would say to be careful, but no alarmism. Let’s wait for the data and don’t panic. “And then he added:” Not knowing much about this variant yet, if in doubt everything that tends to mitigate the risk, must be adopted “.

Prudence and moderate optimism also from Andrea Gori, Director of Infectious Diseases of the Polyclinic of Milan: “We still know very little about Omicron’s clinical behavior, but from the first news it does not seem to develop serious pathologies and this is very reassuring”. To summarize the Omicron variant is Professor Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of the Humanitas Clinical Institute: “It is essential to get vaccinated, to take the third dose, because as has happened in the past with other variants, we have found that vaccines have protected us. So, I repeat, let’s get vaccinated. It is the best way to deal with a possible new variant. Getting vaccinated also means keeping the regional and national health system safe and being able to spend the Christmas holidays with our loved ones “