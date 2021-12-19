The “Omicron” variant worries scientists

The Omicron variant is the worst threat since the start of the pandemic: public health officials in the UK have no doubts, where the largest outbreak in Europe is underway and where hospitalizations have increased by 10%. Worldwide, the variant is widespread in 59 countries and in Italy, according to the rapid investigation of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) relating to the day of December 6, Omicron is responsible for 0.19% of cases.

The percentage in Italy rises to 0.5% according to the international database Gisaid, in light of the 17 genetic sequences deposited by our country in the last four weeks. Meanwhile, there are questions about the efficacy of vaccines in protecting against contagion and for the immunologist Anthony Fauci, «at the moment it does not seem necessary to have a specific“ booster ”against the Omicron variant». Although the effectiveness of the first two doses of messenger RNA vaccines is lower than the Delta variant, the third dose increases the effectiveness against symptomatic disease to 75%: “It’s a strong motivation for everyone to get the third dose” said the director of the US Center for Infectious Disease Research (Niaid). If vaccines can avoid severe forms of the disease, the transmission capacity of the Omicron variant remains high and Fauci is likely to become dominant in the United States.