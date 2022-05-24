The one and a half hour movie that Netflix premieres this week and is already the most viewed on the platform

Netflix keeps adding catchy options to your content menu. Documentaries, miniseries, movies, assorted genres and for all ages the platform has everything and for each of its users.

On this occasion, through a film that lasts a little over an hour and a halfThe popular streaming service brings us one of the best action and suspense plots which is already positioned as one of the preferred by users of the service. According to the platform FlixPatrolright now, heads the list of the most watched films in Argentina.

Dangerous instinct, the most watched movie on Netflix: synopsis

Is about “dangerous instinct“, a thriller directed by David Hackl which focuses on the life of a A reformed sociopath who travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother’s sudden death.

A former hit man (Scott Eastwood) attends his brother’s funeral on a secluded island when a group of mercenaries breaks in looking for money the deceased owes them.

With the support of Dr Oberfeld, FBI agent Shaughnessy and the local sheriff (Tyrese Gibson), A tireless quest for revenge will begin.

“To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where a gang forces him to confront his past”indicates the official synopsis available on Netflix since May 18.

WHAT DID THE CRITICS THINK

‘dangerous instinct’ has not received very good comments from critics, but it has garnered some praise among Netflix subscribers. On the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes received 26% acceptance from critics and 39% from the audience.

“A cheap action product that has almost as little personality as its title”; “It’s not so much a copy as a movie made up of scattered parts of other movies, to the point of not being quite itself” and “It takes guts to call your thriller ‘Dangerous,’ unfortunately there’s no such thing here.” enough danger”, are some of the criticisms that the film received in recent days.

DANGEROUS INSTINCT: DATA SHEET

original title: Dangerous

Dangerous Year: 2021

2021 Duration: 99 minutes

99 minutes Country: USA

USA Address: David Haki

David Haki Guin: Christopher Borelli

Christopher Borelli Photographer: Mark Dobrescu

Mark Dobrescu Distribution: Scott Eastwood, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, Mel Gibson, Brock Morgan, Ryan Robbins, Chad Rook, Jayce Barreiro

Scott Eastwood, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, Mel Gibson, Brock Morgan, Ryan Robbins, Chad Rook, Jayce Barreiro Producer: Minds Eye Pictures, Benaroya Pictures, Falconer Pictures, Miscellaneous Entertainment

Minds Eye Pictures, Benaroya Pictures, Falconer Pictures, Miscellaneous Entertainment Gender: Action. thriller

DANGEROUS INSTINCT: trailer