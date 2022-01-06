the ONE battery ensures 1210 km of autonomy

The startup Our Next Energy has hit the mark: the first tests of the Gemini 001 aboard a Tesla Model S have demonstrated unprecedented driving range

Credits: ONE

In the laboratory, the ONE battery has exceeded 1400 km with a “full”

(Rinnovabiili.it) – “We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating charging anxiety, which today holds back most consumers”. With these words Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of Our Next Energy (ONE) unveiled one of the most advanced automotive storage systems in the world. Let’s talk about Gemini 001, the ONE battery able to guarantee a driving range of over 1200 km.

In recent days the device, currently still in the proof-of-concept stage, was put to the test in a Tesla Model S. The startup’s technicians tested the performance of their Gemini 001 in real conditions, driving the “modified” Tesla through Michigan. The result? The ONE battery allowed to travel 1210 km with a single charge. In the laboratory the performances were obviously even better, reaching 1419 km at an average cruising speed of 88 kilometers per hour.

Read also Semi-solid flow battery, MIT transforms accumulation into “molasses”

This is a big step forward for the world of e-mobility. Despite the progress made in the storage sector in recent years, the performance of current car batteries is one of the biggest obstacles to buying e-cars. They raise the price of the vehicle, lengthen the times for the “full”, reduce the autonomy compared to the fossil counterparts. And even in higher-end electric cars, factors such as high-speed driving, extreme weather conditions, mountainous terrain or towing trailers can reduce overall performance; leading in some cases to a loss of over 35% of nominal autonomy.

High density and uncompromising sustainability

The ONE Gemini battery, thanks to a energy density of 416 Wh / L, “it doubles the energy available on board in the same space as the package ”. And thus eliminating at least one of the most pressing concerns. But the company intends to go further. “We are now focused on the evolution of this proof-of-concept drum kit […] improving costs and safety by using sustainable materials “, explains Ijaz.

Read also Here comes the elastic battery that you can also wash in the washing machine

The next steps? Build the final prototype by 2023 with the aim of launching a first production site in North America. “We are convinced that it is economically feasible […] We want to eliminate both nickel and cobalt, without sacrificing energy density. Our goal is to reinvent battery chemistry and cell architecture ”.