The One Beauty Treatment Kylie Jenner ‘Can’t Live Without’

Kylie Jenner is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is the 25-year-old mother of two filming the second season of Hulu’s hit series The Kardashians (first September 22), she’s also been incredibly busy running her billion-dollar beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. While the mogul may have sold her 51% stake in major beauty brand Coty for $600 million in 2019, she’s still heavily involved and, not to mention, the face of her namesake brand. Proof of this is her recent appearance at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics event in Los Angeles. The cameras were rolling and you better believe the whole family came out to support the launch of Kylie’s new Plumping Gloss – a sheer, soft gloss that comes in six shades and plumps lips with hyaluronic acid and peptides.

It was Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (fully decked out in their matching hot pink barbiecore outfits, by the way) who entered the building first, followed shortly by the woman of the hour. Not one to shy away from a red carpet moment, Jenner arrived in a fitted white shirt dress with a corset and low-cut neckline. “I feel like I’m trying to be a little edgy these days – and clean,” the The Kardashians The star exclusively told Bustle about her ever-evolving style. This juxtaposed aesthetic was reflected in her glam for the evening: a neatly styled bun, blunt bangs and a dark brown lip. “I always try to elevate my look by trying to do new hairstyles, makeup, and outfits that are out of my comfort zone,” she added.

When asked which makeup trend she would never wear, Jenner coyly replied, “never say never.” By her own admission, there are a lot of trends she favors now that she never would have tried before. Top of the list: “Very dark lip liner or no eyelash extensions — like I just had my natural lashes,” she lists. Jenner also hinted that she would be open to a brand collaboration with her love and father of her children, rapper Travis Scott. “Travis is very creative in coming up with new ideas. It would be cool to design packaging with him,” she revealed. If you’ve seen any of the streetwear collaborations he’s done under his Cactus Jack label, you’ll agree he’s got quite the eye. And in an alternate universe, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters would also like to team up with another icon: the one and only Marilyn Monroe. “She’s obviously known for her lipstick, so that would be a dream,” she said.

If you’re wondering which beauty treatment Kylie prioritizes, she answered without hesitation, “I can’t live without nails, it’s once a week for me.” As for the Polish trends she loves, she excitedly pointed out her light pink chrome ensemble. “I love chrome – kudos to my girlfriend Hailey [Bieber]…it’s honestly really clean,” she said. For something bolder, she’ll opt for “classic red” — perhaps another nod to Marilyn Monroe (who often sported the shade in the ’50s). Last but not least, it all depends on the shape of the nail. “For shape, I go oval – always,” she says.