“The one in the picture is not me”

In recent days in Los Angeles, near the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home Kirsten Dunst was spotted, which many fans believe would confirm her return as Mary Jane Watson. Also with her was another woman, very similar to Deborah Ann Woll, Daredevil’s Karen Page.

The latter, in truth, had a face covered with a mask and was therefore not completely recognizable. Despite this, many fans had accepted the news and had already begun to fantasize about the presence of Deborah Ann Woll, as well as Kirsten Dunst, in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As we can see at the bottom of the article, however, the actress denied with a tweet her presence on the set of the film with Tom Holland. “That’s not me” reads clearly in his post.

While fans are concerned about a possible Spider-Man: No Way Home slip, it seems like they must also resign themselves to Deborah Ann Woll’s absence. However, someone seems to still want to continue to believe it: on the web there is still discussion ofidentity of the woman in the photo, even if some images in which she is without a mask would unequivocally show that it is another person. In another post, the podcast account Phase Zero dedicated to Marvel Cinematic Universe compares the tweet and its denial, asking: “Who do you believe?”

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the cinema is currently scheduled for December 17, 2021.