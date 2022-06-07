“The one in Valladolid will be the most modern electric vehicle plant in Europe”

Related news

THE SPANISH-News from Castilla y León is at EuMo, the European Mobility Show that is being held today and tomorrow in Paristo see first-hand what the electric bus with which the company SwitchMobility wants to open a market in the European Union through its single plant in the common market located in Valladolid.

An event that is expected to be attended by more than 11,000 people, which the Anglo-Indian company SwitchMobility has strategically chosen to present to the world the electric bus with which to work to achieve the objectives set by the European Commission for the Union to be climate neutral by 2050. Objectives that go through a change of mentality in the use of transport in which the public takes center stage over individual transport.

Valladolid, after being chosen by Switch Mobility as the best strategic destination for its expansion into the EU and locating its new industrial complex in this city, thus becomes undisputed protagonist of this event, which is also expected to be attended by nearly 250 leading brands in the automotive industry.

Amit Mulay, Chief Engineer of Switch; Andrew Palmer, CEO and Eva Driessen, president of Switch iberia, today in Paris

NCYL

Among a cloud of photographers who came to the French capital from all over the world, the CEO of the company, Andrew Palmer, presented this morning the company’s new electric bus that will be produced in what it has defined as “the most modern plant in Europe” and that will be on the market “between spring and summer 2023”. A date that is lengthening (the departure of the first bus was scheduled for the first quarter of next year) due to the need to have all the administrative licenses “in order to start moving the earth and build the Valladolid plant now”, has indicated Eva Dressenpresident of Switch Iberia (Spain and Portugal).

“15 years ago the automobile industry began to experience an important change but it did not do it towards the commitment of net zero emissionsand this is something to which we will contribute throughout Europe from the factory in Valladolid”, Palmer assured.

With 12 meters long, it is the electric bus world’s lightest. With a range of almost 400 kilometres, it has three state-of-the-art batteries NMC (composed of nickel, manganese and cobalt) that allow store more energy They weigh 30% less and have a higher performance.

This will be the space for the driver of the Switch buses

NCYL

The capacity is 93 people in total (30 of them seated), with padded seats that provide the user with a more comfortable trip, made with 100% recycled materials and without legs in the lower part, which facilitates the cleaning of the same vehicle. . In addition, the seats can be changed depending on the needs.

At the rear of the bus are the three NMC batteries with a power of 65 KW eachallow a range of up to 389 kilometers.

Rear part of the bus where the batteries and the electrical panel are located

NCYL

“The bus that leaves the Valladolid factory will also have systems that we are finishing designing, which will prevent the driver from starting if he has drunk a single drop of alcohol, and from falling asleep on the way,” he said. Amit Moulay, Chief Engineer of Switch.

Regarding the new policies that promote smarter and more sustainable cities, Amit MoulayChief Engineer of Switch, assures that “cities must be protected by governments with Low Emission Zones, especially in city centers, such as London, and in the future we will see more and more public transport, shorter journeys and less use of the individual car. And that is achieved with a more comfortable traveler experience so that the use of public transport is more enjoyable”.

Facil members

Precisely because Valladolid is today one of the strongest mobility ecosystems in Spain and Europe, Eva Driessen has stated that “we are waiting to be able to announce important collaborations with some of the companies that already operate in Castilla y León”, although it remains silent about which companies they are.

“Valladolid has a network of suppliers and the automotive industry from which we hope to obtain important beneficial results for all”, he indicated. In fact, Switch is already part of the Castilla y León automotive cluster, Facyl.

“We will also change the bus fleets, not only in Spain, but also in Portugal and France, which will be the first points where we will make this change,” he indicated. In this sense, Switch intends to adapt each bus to the climatic and particular characteristics of each area of ​​Spain.

“The next step that Switch has taken is to move from energy to connected energy”, indicated what is known in the automotive sector as ‘the godfather of the electric car’, with mobility models such as the one presented today in Paris .

Valladolid, the perfect automotive ecosystem

Switch landed in Valladolid in the midst of a post-pandemic crisis, with a investment of 100 million euros in the next ten years under the arm that will mean the creation of 2,000 jobs direct and more than 5,000 indirect. It is also expected that the economic impact in the area will be greater given that Switch will promote the use of proximity providers to improve the competitiveness of buses and thus reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible.

Some employment figures that arrive like water in May after the effects of the pandemic and the economic crisis, and that “will continue to grow as the electric vehicle market does in the world”, as he advanced in his day to this newspaper Dheera Hindoujachairman of the Hindouja Group, of which Switch is a subsidiary.

This industrial center in Valladolid will consist of a factory for electric buses, another for electric vans and an assembly plant for electric batteriesas well as a R&D technology center for the creation of new products. All this in a city that Switch chose from among the rest of the European candidates, due to its strategic geographical position and its well-established automotive hub, with the presence of Renault, Michelin and Iveco, as well as 150 auxiliary companies in this sector spread throughout Castilla y Lion. In fact, this industry represents the 25% of regional GVA and generates about 22,000 jobs in the region. A perfect ecosystem to take advantage of synergies and feed back some business models with others.

The objective is clear: Switch Mobility achieves by locating its factory in Valladolid a direct port for export to the rest of the European Union without the tariffs involved in doing it from its plant in Leeds (England). In fact, it intends to open a market later to the US in 2024/2025 and later to Latam. If the growth forecasts are maintained and the demand for these vehicles grows, Valladolid will become the largest automotive hub from Spain.

Today we were able to see the new bus model with which the multinational intends conquer the European market of public transport based on sustainability and the commitment not to emit CO2 into the environment, not only because it is a net zero electric vehicle, but also because the company guarantees that the entire production process is also zero, including the supply of energy from the plant, which will also be renewable.

The Valladolid factory will have a production capacity of 5,800 vehicles per year, which will head to the European market in order to make the option of traveling by zero-emission public transport more attractive and thus reduce the use of individual vehicles. The shift towards fewer cars and more urban transport has only just begun.

Designed specifically for the European market, it is the bus lightest in its segment12 meters long and perfectly equipped to revolutionize the travel experience with respect to the concept of public transport known until now and contribute to the decarbonisation of cities.

European Green Deal

This new Switch factory located in Valladolid and only of the multinational throughout the EU, is part of the European Green Deal presented in December 2019 by the European Commission, which indicates to the member countries the policies that they must carry out to reduce the carbon footprint, also in passenger emissionsfrom 37.5% to 55% by 2030.

This European Green Deal transfers to the member states a series of actions aimed at making the old continent climate neutral in 2050 with the aim of curbing the effects of the carbon footprint. A pact that also contemplates the prohibition of manufacturing fossil fuel vehicles (diesel and gasoline) beyond 2030, which is causing falls in sales of new vehicles and a shift in demand towards second-hand vehicles.

The ultimate goal is, in any case, to build cleaner cities free of polluting gases. The Internet, in this sense, will be one of the great allies for decarbonization after a pandemic that opened the door to the destigmatization of teleworking in those sectors where it is possible, thus avoiding millions of trips a day with their corresponding CO2 emissions.

The most important automotive companies in the world attend this European Mobility Show today and tomorrow to present their latest vehicle models with the focus on electromobility. It is about competing to manufacture the most ecological and best-performing means of transport, with the focus on the development of new batteries that guarantee greater autonomy.

An industry, that of electromobility, which, however, is still very underdeveloped with respect to other countries in our environment, as Anfac announced yesterday. Recharging points are lacking and current technology does not allow a user to charge their electric vehicle in a short time, or close to home. In Castilla y León, for example, there are 764 electric charging points, of which only eight They are fast charging, that is: in less than 15 minutes.

Spain, in any case, is the third country with the worst level of penetration of electromobility of the entire EU, only behind Hungary and the Czech Republic. At the head of this ranking, of course, Norway.

Follow the topics that interest you