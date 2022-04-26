the one issued in mid-April, with the entire country in green, was the last

The current traffic light, which was issued in mid-April, will be the last for Mexico due to COVID-19. In the same conference in which Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said that Mexico is in a position to leave the epidemic state and advance to the endemic state due to COVID-19, he also announced that the epidemiological traffic light will no longer be issued.





“We have decided that the epidemic risk traffic light will no longer be issued. The one that is in force and ends on May 1, we will no longer issue it“, he said. The traffic light had been green since March 21, when for the first time since the pandemic began the 32 entities in the country were classified in “Low risk” of contagion. Two weeks later was when CDMX stopped recommending the use of face masks in open spaces.

In addition to the elimination of the traffic light, the undersecretary said that there will also be new guidelines with health safety recommendations. He did not give many details but clarified that elements such as sanitization tunnels and sanitizing mats were removed, which CDMX also stopped recommending last week. The publication of the document will be in the next few days, said the undersecretary.

The epidemiological traffic light began 23 months ago in Mexico, as a measure to indicate the level of openness that each state would have according to indicators such as cases, hospitalizations and transmission of COVID-19.