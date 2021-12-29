the one-off crashes again

Those who are not satisfied with a normal Pagani can enter into Horacio Pagani’s good graces by asking for a unique specimen. In this way they were born some of the most spectacular Pagans. Particularly unfortunate is the Huayra Pearl, in her second accident.

The Pearl is the first one-off Huayra ever built by the San Cesario sul Panaro atelier. In July 2016, after a few months from delivery to the owner, crashed in Paris. The splendid V12 at the time suffered severe damage to the rear. In these cases nothing is lost: in Pagani they are masters at repairing, or renewing, their own cars.

A few days ago the car was again crashed, this time in Saudi Arabia. The splendid Emilian supercar crashed into a Porsche Cayman GT4 during a traffic jam on the highway. The proof is in a video posted on Instagram by Abdalla Alhammadi. The Pagani Huayra Pearl will have to be sent back to headquarters, where most of the front components they will have to be replaced by weaving new carbon fiber. There is no news on the state of health of the passengers, but considering that the rear-end collision occurred at very low speed, we assume – and we hope – that there are no problems of any kind.

