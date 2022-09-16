The one that can, can! Blake Lively is expecting his fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood star revealed her bulging baby bump Thursday at the 10th Annual Forbes Powerful Women Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Excited, the actress showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold mini dress that hugged her abdomen and highlighted her tanned legs.

Blake and Ryan already have three children together: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two. The couple met in early 2010, while working on the film ‘Green Lantern’. However, it was not until 2011 that the actors started dating. The courtship progressed so quickly that they were married a year later.

In 2020, Blake stated that she was very happy being a mother, even stating that she did not accept new roles unless they were worth it. “I guess I must really, really, really love him because I’m obsessed with my kids. So, yeah, I think it has to be worth it to stay away from them,” Lively explained during a chat with Harper’s Bazaar.

Although at the end of August the actress shared a photo in a bikini on her social networks, where she undoubtedly wore a flat stomach, it is likely that the image is older. The last time the actress was seen live was last June in New York, where she hid any indication that she was expecting her new child.