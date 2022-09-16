Entertainment

The one that can, can! Blake Lively is expecting his fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood star revealed her bulging baby bump Thursday at the 10th Annual Forbes Powerful Women Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Access our website

Excited, the actress showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold mini dress that hugged her abdomen and highlighted her tanned legs.

Blake and Ryan already have three children together: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two. The couple met in early 2010, while working on the film ‘Green Lantern’. However, it was not until 2011 that the actors started dating. The courtship progressed so quickly that they were married a year later.

In 2020, Blake stated that she was very happy being a mother, even stating that she did not accept new roles unless they were worth it. “I guess I must really, really, really love him because I’m obsessed with my kids. So, yeah, I think it has to be worth it to stay away from them,” Lively explained during a chat with Harper’s Bazaar.

Although at the end of August the actress shared a photo in a bikini on her social networks, where she undoubtedly wore a flat stomach, it is likely that the image is older. The last time the actress was seen live was last June in New York, where she hid any indication that she was expecting her new child.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cara Delevingne: know what happens with the famous model and actress | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | | CHEKA

47 seconds ago

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40 million over alleged lottery scam offering luxury prizes

1 min ago

Elle Fanning in a future Kojima Productions project?

12 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian slammed for ‘extreme editing’ in Christmas-themed photo with mom Kris Jenner, daughter True and niece Dream

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button