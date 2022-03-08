the one that consumes most of all

The expensive bill gave the final blow to the Italians. After the pandemic, such a situation was certainly not foreseen.

The situation is slowly getting out of hand, after the years of covid, not yet over, among other things, the economic crisis arrives. First comes the increase in the prices of electricity and gas and then the war with the increase in fuel, which has already increased previously. The war gets worse in short, the situation. Beyond fear, uncertainty, terror, the economic crisis arrives to cover all of Europe, to trap it.

The expected increase, of course we are talking about numbers, hypotheses in short, in the end quite plausible it speaks of a 55%, at least until March 31st. In short, the expensive energy could cost us really dearly with gasoline, among other things, reached 2 euros per liter. Incredible numbers numbers that to date they seem foolish to us but that best paint the current scenario. What did we expect for the end of the pandemic, what were our aspirations? Of course today everything has been betrayed and uncertainty once again reigns supreme.

To date we do not know what could be the future scenarios, we have no idea what to expect just as we could not expect what happened then in the facts. To date, what can be done is to reduce waste, always assuming that the situation in Ukraine do not get worse and become dangerous even for ourselves. A remote hypothesis of course, but it is better to consider every possible scenario. At the moment, therefore, cutting down waste is the lesson to be learned in order to try to contain costs. The family budget could suffer too much.

Dear bill, watch out for appliances: let’s pay attention to the vacuum cleaner

At this point it is all in our hands in the sense that only we can know how to save in order not to completely destroy the family budget. In recent days, experts have given precise indications. For example, buying products on offer or find in supermarkets the goods under expiry at a reduced price. In short, the trick to save is there, you just need to take some opportunities. Another issue could clearly relate to fuel consumption.

Opt for alternative solutions in short, go and save on the usual means of transport, then the car. Then sip exits, routes traveled. Go maybe to invest in other types of means transport, consider the electric in short. In addition, pay attention to those appliances we have in the house that consume very much and perhaps we are not even aware of it. Let’s take the vacuum cleaner for exampleor maybe all the others that have support bases that act as loaders.

In short, do not trust the fact that that particular appliance in the resting phase is consuming little or nothing, at that moment it consumes, indeed if it consumes. Another good indication is therefore that of considering real consumption of our appliances. In short, a scrupulous end-of-saving work could somehow lead us towards a lightening of the general condition. Support the increase in the bill by trying to contain consumption, in short, the thing could work. Considering the appliances and their real “charge” in the best possible way and the game could be done.