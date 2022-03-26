The one that Enrique Bermúdez did when he saw that Azteca defeated them in Mexico vs. USA

TUDN was defeated once again by Azteca in El Tri’s match against the United States.

The The Mexican Futbol selection faced United States in the Azteca Stadium, and according to Récord, the television rating was once again in favor of TV Azteca, which has become the king of the Tri matches in terms of television stations.

According to the same source, TV Azteca defeated TUDN by almost 1.1 rating points, so Martinoli, Garcia and company, were preferred by the public over Enrique Bermudez and the rest of TUDN commentators.

This is how he “Dog” Bermudez He would have made a drastic decision just in the World Cup year, and announced his withdrawal from the microphones by the time the Qatar 2022 World Cup is over, so this will be the last important competition of the Tri that the famous rapporteur narrates.

Why is Enrique Bermúdez retiring?

The reason would not have to do directly with the competition with Aztec and Martinolibut with his long career of more than 40 years being one of the most important voices of sports television in Mexico, so he would be determined to say goodbye even though he is in a good career moment.

