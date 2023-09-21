The one that happens later, and we don’t see it, or the dilemma of whether or not to return to the ex-partner

Nation

The hero of the most famous orgasm in cinema has returned The return of Meg Ryan, better known as “America’s Sweetheart,” to the big screen after decades away from the industry’s mega productions couldn’t be more timely or spectacular. The plot revolves around returning to an ex-partner after a breakup of many years. what happens later (What Happens Later), an independent film that, in addition to the compelling topicality of the subject, takes advantage of the fashion of highlighting stars who were the protagonists of classic films, in this case, American romantic comedies of the nineties.

Two former lovers who are already over 60 years old meet again by chance at an airport When they get caught in a snowstorm and have to wait together for the next flight. Their bodies have changed, so have their lives. He remembers his visit the day before, and without realizing it he realizes that he never lost touch. Exactly the same debate enthralled the audience and just like that saga of or sex and the CityWhen handsome Aidan, who appears to be clearly grey, reunites with a Carrie who has also aged, although she is still fond of buying shoes.

When do you get back with an ex? Shutterstock

without a doubt Romantic second chances are a big deal trending topics last timeMaybe after 17 years of separation Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again bet on the love that was broken, crowned with a luxurious wedding and a dreamy honeymoon. At least they show all that in pictures, because we already know that married life behind closed doors is usually very different, no matter how much cinema and literature try to idealize past relationships according to the convenience of the script. Try it also. The truth is that according to Surveys estimate that 66% of relationships that break up return after a year, almost always motivated by nostalgia or loneliness.But they’re just colored paper because Of those who tried again, 50% ended the relationship permanently.

The ending badly or without any struggle determines the success rate of the second part. If there are no third parties or serious issues like violence, Chances are that the second round will be a great opportunity to complete the story. There are examples of both cases: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are the latest to try it; England’s William and Kate Middleton separated before the wedding; In the opposite direction we can cite the love story between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who married and divorced twice in a dramatic 12-year breakup and was just as toxic as Rihanna and Chris Brown. AndRecent local examples, Kun Aguero and Sofia Calzetti, That they are studying the possibility of returning, perhaps now with other rules. “The former couple have not been able to get over each other. Evidence shows that maintaining old feelings is the most common reason cited for getting back with an ex. “It seems that love doesn’t stop when a breakup happens and that may encourage people to get back together,” Theresa DiDonato, a social psychologist and professor at Loyola University of Maryland, said in an article in Psychology Today.

The expert recalls, it is important to be able to distinguish fundamentally the reasons why we decide to reconsider the ex-partner. Be clear that we don’t crave bond just because we can’t stand the loneliness Or because it is more comfortable for us to stick with someone we know than to take the risk of meeting someone new. In any case, it is important to analyze what happened for the first time and how each one has evolved since then. Looks like they’re doing just that what happens laterBill (played by David Duchovny) and Willa, two completely opposite, but apparently complementary beings who recall the arrivals and departures of their twenty years during a snowstorm and begin to wonder if the meeting was coincidental. , or causality. Without a doubt, this is the biggest debate of the moment. Meg Ryan (who also directs) told the magazine, “We believe this is a look at life and love that audiences around the world will identify with and crave in these uncertain times, when relationships and reconciliation “Feels more important than ever.” new York Times About this film that explores personal growth and how the past affects the present of two people Maybe now they are ready for the new opportunities that life gives them…

