The one that is coming vs. Inocentes and Serenity, Orestes, and Aruser@s

Hard-fought Monday night in prime time with innocent vs the one that is coming. The Turkish series rose again and took the first place in Compartir to those of Montepinar. But the neighbors were clearly the most watched once the program ended.that continues to be a wall every week for everyone who faces him.

The night of Antenna 3 It started with Maluma as a guest on the anthill achieving 16.1% with 2,588,000 viewers. Then, innocent it improved six tenths the data of last week and signed an 11.3% audience share. However, in followers he stayed at 1,085,000, which is usually his average.

A fact that was even below the viewers of the film serenity on the 1 which was followed by 1,130,000 fans of Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. As to Compartir achieved 9.3%.

The sixth issued the blockbuster the beginnerdirected by and starring Clint Eastwood, which interested 5.8% of the audience, 650,000 people. The cruisers of Jesus Vazquez on first dates they scored 5.1% with 582,000 fans.

A Streetcar Named Desire was the movie the 2 which garnered 3.5% with 487,000 lovers of classic cinema.

One week after face wash Save me things have hardly gotten any better Telecinco. save me lemon recorded 11.7% compared to the rise to 12.4% of Love is forever. bitter earth far exceeded save me orange (17% and 13.1%, respectively).

downton abbey does not sweep in either the 1 with its 6.5%, almost the same figure below serve and protect, 6.7%. On Four, Everything is a lie scored 6.6% and four a day 6% with Joaquin Prat. On The sixth6.1% for zapping and 7% for Better late.

At the end of the strip, orestes barber broke a new record and gave a great 23.1% to Pass word on Antenna 3. On Telecinco, Sonsoles Onega was made with 11% for it’s already eight o’clock. On the 110.9% for Jacob Petrus on here the earth. She is still shipwrecked at that time Nagore Oaks with Dance with Me. It only interested 2.6% of the public.

In the morning, success of Alfonso Arus with users which climbed to first place with 19.2% compared to 17.6% of Ana Rosa’s program. Public mirroron Antenna 3signed 13.9% and The hour of the 19.4%.

Antenna 3 News 2 it was the most watched informative space, once again. Vicente Valles and Esther Vaquero they were followed by 2,911,000 viewers.

