The one that is coming vs. Inocentes and Serenity, Orestes, and Aruser@s
The night of Antenna 3 It started with Maluma as a guest on the anthill achieving 16.1% with 2,588,000 viewers. Then, innocent it improved six tenths the data of last week and signed an 11.3% audience share. However, in followers he stayed at 1,085,000, which is usually his average.
A fact that was even below the viewers of the film serenity on the 1 which was followed by 1,130,000 fans of Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. As to Compartir achieved 9.3%.
The sixth issued the blockbuster the beginnerdirected by and starring Clint Eastwood, which interested 5.8% of the audience, 650,000 people. The cruisers of Jesus Vazquez on first dates they scored 5.1% with 582,000 fans.
A Streetcar Named Desire was the movie the 2 which garnered 3.5% with 487,000 lovers of classic cinema.
One week after face wash Save me things have hardly gotten any better Telecinco. save me lemon recorded 11.7% compared to the rise to 12.4% of Love is forever. bitter earth far exceeded save me orange (17% and 13.1%, respectively).
downton abbey does not sweep in either the 1 with its 6.5%, almost the same figure below serve and protect, 6.7%. On Four, Everything is a lie scored 6.6% and four a day 6% with Joaquin Prat. On The sixth6.1% for zapping and 7% for Better late.
At the end of the strip, orestes barber broke a new record and gave a great 23.1% to Pass word on Antenna 3. On Telecinco, Sonsoles Onega was made with 11% for it’s already eight o’clock. On the 110.9% for Jacob Petrus on here the earth. She is still shipwrecked at that time Nagore Oaks with Dance with Me. It only interested 2.6% of the public.
In the morning, success of Alfonso Arus with users which climbed to first place with 19.2% compared to 17.6% of Ana Rosa’s program. Public mirroron Antenna 3signed 13.9% and The hour of the 19.4%.
Antenna 3 News 2 it was the most watched informative space, once again. Vicente Valles and Esther Vaquero they were followed by 2,911,000 viewers.