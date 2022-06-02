Entertainment

"The one that makes me happiest"

MADRID, June 2. (CultureLeisure) –

This Tuesday, June 1, Tom Holland turned 26. The protagonist of the Spider-Man saga received a special congratulations from his partner in fiction and also in the real world, Zendaya, as well as other stars Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The happiest birthday to the one who makes me the happiest“Zendaya wrote on Instagram along with a photo of both. Holland did not hesitate to respond to the publication with various heart emoticons.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one who remembered Holland. “The only spider I want to have in my life. happy birthday tom holland“, public brie Larson, Captain Marvel, via Twitter. She accompanied her emotional message with a photo of the two of them on set.

For its part, Mark Ruffalo He also posted a snapshot with his partner. “That moment of relief when you finish an interview without spoilers. Happy birthday, Tom Holland. I’d say we’re getting better, right?“Published the actor who gives life to Bruce Banner / Hulk in the UCM.

The official Spider-Man account on Twitter congratulated the protagonist. “Wishing a happy birthday to Tom Holland“, you can read. “It will be Tom Holland’s birthday, but he is the real gift,” says the Twitter account of the Uncharted tape.

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans saw Holland in Uncharted and The Crowded Room series. Rumors suggest that the actor will return to life as Spider-Man in the future. “We have our Marvel business, which is divided into three parts.”Tom Rothman, president of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, told Deadline.

There’s the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently working on two sequels to the Spider-Verse, sequels to the Oscar-winning animated film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller. We look forward to starting work on the next spider-man movie“, let fall.

