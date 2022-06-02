“The one that makes me happiest”

MADRID, June 2. (CultureLeisure) –

This Tuesday, June 1, Tom Holland turned 26. The protagonist of the Spider-Man saga received a special congratulations from his partner in fiction and also in the real world, Zendaya, as well as other stars Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The happiest birthday to the one who makes me the happiest“Zendaya wrote on Instagram along with a photo of both. Holland did not hesitate to respond to the publication with various heart emoticons.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one who remembered Holland. “The only spider I want to have in my life. happy birthday tom holland“, public brie Larson, Captain Marvel, via Twitter. She accompanied her emotional message with a photo of the two of them on set.

To the only spider I like having in my life, happy birthday @tomholland1996! pic.twitter.com/oFJBHH0Bwc — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 1, 2022

For its part, Mark Ruffalo He also posted a snapshot with his partner. “That moment of relief when you finish an interview without spoilers. Happy birthday, Tom Holland. I’d say we’re getting better, right?“Published the actor who gives life to Bruce Banner / Hulk in the UCM.

That moment of relief when you make it through an interview with no spoilers. happy birthday @TomHolland1996! I’d say we are getting better. Right? pic.twitter.com/RFtjBeiLcJ —Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2022

The official Spider-Man account on Twitter congratulated the protagonist. “Wishing a happy birthday to Tom Holland“, you can read. “It will be Tom Holland’s birthday, but he is the real gift,” says the Twitter account of the Uncharted tape.

Wishing a happy birthday to the one and only @TomHolland1996! Get #SpiderManNoWayHome now on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, & Digital! https://t.co/VHfmNzOpG1 pic.twitter.com/K3ZafVKGiI — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 1, 2022

It may be @TomHolland1996‘s birthday today but he’s the real gift. 😉 #UnchartedMovie is Now on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and Digital! https://t.co/oBpGSnKfCu pic.twitter.com/vhXzWN0SYC — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) June 1, 2022

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans saw Holland in Uncharted and The Crowded Room series. Rumors suggest that the actor will return to life as Spider-Man in the future. “We have our Marvel business, which is divided into three parts.”Tom Rothman, president of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, told Deadline.

“There’s the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently working on two sequels to the Spider-Verse, sequels to the Oscar-winning animated film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller. We look forward to starting work on the next spider-man movie“, let fall.