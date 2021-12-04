The One UI 4.0 beta program lands on Samsung Galaxy S10

The program One UI 4.0 beta also starts on Samsung Galaxy S10, after the South Korean giant had launched it just yesterday on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and also launched the third beta of the One UI 4.0 for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 / 20 Ultra. It is clear to everyone that the development team of the South Korean company is pushing on the accelerator foot to make the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 available on the former top of the range, after it has released the stable version on Samsung Galaxy S21 a few weeks. does.

Here is the One UI 4.0 beta for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The launch of the One UI 4.0 beta program for Samsung smartphones was announced by the same company through the official forum, as can be seen from the image below. All users resident in South Korea equipped with Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 +, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10e, can apply for access to the test phase directly through the Samsung Members application.

Obviously, it remains good practice to make a complete backup of your smartphone and prepare to deal with a few bugs too many and some features that are not 100% working. Finally, taking into consideration the timeline of arrival of the final version on the Samsung Galaxy S10, it is likely that the final One UI 4.0 will be released during the first months of 2022.

Today’s best offers for the Samsung Galaxy S10: all prices

Those who intend to access a Samsung Galaxy S10 can take advantage of the Trovaprezzo proposal which to date, with a price equal to € 24.99, showcases the most attractive discount among those available.

Summarized in this table, here are all the offers available.