the one with diamonds Christmas 2021 gift

“Diamonds are happier in freedom”. Think of this phrase, the same one that inspired the free diamonds of the Chopard watch to be desired this Christmas 2021. It was 1993 when Happy Sport first saw the light. A diamond and steel watch adored by Julia Roberts, godmother of the brand, who last season wore it gracefully as part of an advertising campaign shot by the genius behind the lens Xavier Dolan.

Bold but also curious, fun, the women’s watch of the moment is this, capable of giving joy, of creating interest thanks to the unpredictable movement of the small free diamonds that range between the two glasses and the sapphire. The winding is automatic, the allure is a lot. The watch is 18-karat rose gold, has a darker leather strap, is worn alone but also paired with other well-kept jewels.

Together with bracelets, both rigid and soft, also in rose gold, but also in other precious metals, for an intense game of contrasts. The Chopard watch in gold and diamonds is worn with silk garments and cashmere trends, with leather gloves coordinated with the dial. Elegant and well balanced, the watch is presented as a casual accessory but also as a precious one, it is chosen as an ideal gift for lovers of fine watchmaking, but it is also proposed as the first, eternal amulet to wear and pass down from generation to generation.

