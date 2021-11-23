The OnePlus 10 Pro specs emerge and they are really crazy

Although there are still a few months left before the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro, which, barring sensational surprises, should see the light in the first months of 2022 (at least as regards the Chinese market), there are already numerous rumors circulating on the Net, the most recent of which are focusing on the data sheet. 91Mobiles, which is creating a good reputation for the reliability of its advances, has unveiled what should be the technical data sheet of the next OnePlus flagship, and the specs are really impressive.

The alleged technical data sheet of OnePlus 10 Pro

If the first images confirm the continuation of the collaboration with Hasselblad as regards the photographic sector, today’s previews are all dedicated to the technical characteristics that we are going to summarize immediately:

6.7-inch QHD + screen with 120Hz refresh

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU

8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory

IP68 certification

triple rear camera with 48 megapixel, 50 megapixel and 8 megapixel sensors

32-megapixel front camera

5,000 mAh battery

ultra fast charging at 125 watts

We are therefore faced with characteristics of an absolute top of the range, starting with the new Qualcomm processor which will mark an epochal change thanks to the new name, with a good amount of RAM and internal memory. In this regard, it cannot be ruled out that a version with a greater amount of RAM and internal memory may also be launched, to counteract the competition from this point of view as well.

The new technology of the fast charging at 125 watts, which should allow you to charge the battery in a few minutes, while at the moment there are no details on wireless charging, which should have a lower power but still of the highest level.

For the rest, the presence of a fingerprint reader under the screen, the dual SIM support and the USB Type-C connector seem obvious. As for the camera, there should be no news compared to OnePlus 9 Pro, at least on paper, but for this aspect, as well as for the confirmation of many other details, we will have to wait a few more weeks.