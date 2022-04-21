The OnePlus 10 will arrive sooner or later, and these will be its features

Share

This would be the OnePlus 10: 120 W load, Hasselblad camera and a processor, for now, undetermined.

After trying to sneak to the top of the segment premium with the OnePlus 10 Pro, one plus plans to attack the conventional high range with a new model.

Although it was not clear if this year we would see a “base” model in the Chinese company’s family of flagships, a leak from the Indian portal Digit.in brings us the almost complete data sheet new One Plus 10which would arrive at some point in the coming months.

OnePlus studies the option of launching the OnePlus 10 with a MediaTek processor

The renowned filter, “OnLeaks”, indicates that the OnePlus 10 is being developed in two variants, one with a Qualcomm processor and another with a MediaTek chip. Specifically, they are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000the two star chips of each company.

Also, there is talk of a 6.7-inch diagonal screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and Full HD + resolution. In that sense, the screen is expected to use LTPO technology to be able to vary its refresh rate dynamically between 1 and 120 hertz.

On the other hand, the “leaker” speaks of two variants of the deviceone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and another with 12GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. All this, backed by a 4800mAh capacity battery and OxygenOS 12 as the operating system.

The OnePlus 10 camera system would come led by a 50 megapixel main sensor, associated with a 16 megapixel camera with an ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The front camera would 32 megapixels.

Other details that have been confirmed are the inclusion of a 150 W power camera system, and the removal of the Alert Slider switch. If so, the OnePlus 10 would be the brand’s first flagship since the OnePlus One to lack this addition.

For now, it is not clear when the presentation of the device will be heldbut its launch is expected to take place over the next few months.

