The ones that were missing Cristina Onoro.

Cristina Onoro She went through the months of pandemic lockdown sheltered by silence and reflection. During this period and the one that followed, she unspeakably explored the most hidden corners of history, traveled to the margins of the story, entered the letters, the notebooks, the forgotten diaries of an untold number of women who have gone from tiptoeing through the documents of the official investigation. And in those that are not even named. Thus, between March 2020 and the end of 2021, the story of the invisible was born, the ones that were missing to complete a half story.

However, the literary embryo had been brewing for a couple of years in the mind of the literature teacher and researcher from Madrid. Specifically, since March 2018. She narrates it in the prologue of the book: “March 8, 2018 was Thursday […] Among all the banners that could be seen at the march (which took place at the Faculty of Philosophy UCM), there was one that I especially liked. It was medium in size and her message was written in black block letters: ‘there are no women on my literature syllabus’. Indeed, women were missing from the literature syllabi. And of history. And math…”

From those first threads threaded then, arises the tapestry that the author titled The ones that were missing A different story of the world. This metaphor about weaving and braiding (techniques and cultural expressions that are supposedly feminine or so attributed by tradition) is the loom on which Cristina Oñoro weaves the untold or incompletely told story. The author plays with the image of sewing in writing from the beginning of the book, when she alludes to the language of embroidery used by many women to tell their story, to communicate with others, to denounce violence. In myths (Arachne, Ariadne, Philomela) and in reality, as the women of Hunan (China) did with the language nushu.

On the ones that were missing, the writer brings numerous women forgotten by history out of the cave, many of them already known (luckily); others, perfectly anonymous. And she does it both literally and figuratively. And it is that the essay begins precisely in a cave in southern Siberia. In the Denisovan region. There, in the caves at the foot of the Altai massif, various bone fragments belonging to a contemporary species of Neanderthals were found: the Denisovans. Among them, a tiny bone belonging to Denny. Later it was learned that Denny She was a girl born from the union of a Neanderthal with a Denisovan. Such a finding opened the door to new interpretations about the origin of humanity.

From prehistory and genetic analysis we travel to classical Greece through that “untimely” custom, also female, of giving birth. A fact that is so essential in the hominization process as it is relegated by androcentric evolutionary theories. Those that have survived well into the 20th century. Returning to Greek civilization and its addiction to storytelling, we come across extraordinary, imposing women in its literary and mythological texts. In the texts, because in the Athenian reality they were second-class beings. The life of agnodice, protagonist of the next chapter, is a good example of that space where chiaroscuro reigns and the absence of documentation. She, who had to learn and practice medicine disguised as a man, was the first gynecologist in history, whose existence we know only through the fables of Hyginus.

Denny and agnodice They are two of the thirteen women who live in the more than 500 pages of Oñoro’s essay, which is not structured strictly chronologically, nor by name by chapter (many others emerge from each one). The author intersects / sews her biographies with the thread of the part that is missing in the story of the world’s history, that of half of humanity almost always ignored in Western manuals. This androcentric tradition, as old as Aristotle —which already “advised aspiring writers against creating intelligent and courageous female characters”—, has been conveniently nurtured over the centuries.

Gentlemen like Freud or Lacan, before them Darwin or Thomas Carlyle, have been in charge of feeding the predator of the feminine with delicacies as select as that cooked by the Greek philosopher and his contemporaries and legatees.

Malala Yousafza and Emma Watson close the volume through which Cleopatra (and her daughter), Joan of Arc, Maria Sklodowska (known worldwide as Marie Curie), Sofonisba Anguissola, Jane Austen, Simone Weil, Malinche, Rosa Parks, Mary Wollstonecraft and Victoria Kent walk . There is no shortage of mentions of works by contemporary authors: sapiensby Yuval Noah Harari women and powerby Mary Beard, or infinity in a rush, by Irene Vallejo; or bursts of thought like Hanna Arendt’s. Virginia Woolf’s voice permeates the entire book and, in some way, links the lives of the thirteen protagonists.

Obviously, the profiles chosen by Cristina Oñoro are due to a subjective and personal decision, “partial” —she says— and by no means closed or exhaustive. There are still many voices locked up in the cave, many historical gaps to investigate, a lot of narrative to turn upside down.