the online scam of fake VIPs

He thought he was chatting with Nicolas Cage but behind the keyboard instead of the Hollywood star there was a crook that between promises of upcoming meetings and tender sentences has stolen 10 thousand pounds, about 12 thousand euros. It happened to an English woman, who let herself be convinced that the actor needed cash for “fiscal reasons”, or to solve the well-known troubles with the taxman. According to Victim Support, the scammer posing as Cage told Sky news that he was planning a visit to the UK, but the woman should have kept the story a secret to avoid trouble given the worldwide fame that the victim enjoys. star. And so believing that she is in a relationship with Cage, the woman who does not sail in gold handed over the money.

Read also> Reporter overwhelmed by an SUV continues the live TV. Shock video

An “oversight” that may seem absurd. In fact, nearly 9,000 cases of this type of fraud were reported in the UK last year – a 27% increase from 2020, according to police data. It is also feared that the real number may be much higher as many victims feel embarrassed to report being cheated. In another scam, a woman was duped by an online contact pretending to be the star of Prison Break, Wentworth Miller. According to the Victim Support association, scammers look for victims among VIP followers, then assuming a false identity to hook them. They send random requests to star fans in hopes that people will respond and may fall into the net.

Last updated: Thursday 20 January 2022, 22:36



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED